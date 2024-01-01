We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series AVAILABLE FROM DECEMBER 2012
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
29
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
300
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 / 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bit, 16.7M(True)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.0876(H) x RGB x 0.2628(V)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
VIDEO
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~90kHz (Digital)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz) - Digital
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
(Jack Position)
Rear
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Additional HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
PC Audio In
-
Others
HDMI(MHL)
FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
ARC
PC and Video
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Others1
True colour Finder(S/W)
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
EPA
Yes(5.1)
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
POWER
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
48W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
699.7 x 208.5 x 387
-
Set (without Stand)
699.7 x 68.5 x 318
-
Box Dimension
858 x 167 x 396
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
5.2
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.65
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
7.8
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
MHL
Yes
-
PC Audio
Yes
-
USB Cable
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Screen Splitter
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
