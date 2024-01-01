We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29" Monitor TV MT31S Series
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
28.5
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Yes (Basic)
-
Picture Mode
Yes (7 modes)
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
RF In
Yes
-
HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
2
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Audio-Common)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Audio-Common)
-
SCART
Yes
-
USB
2
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
PC Audio In
-
LAN
1
-
CI Slot
1
AUDIO
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Audio Decoder for DTV
Dolby MS10
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes – 2x5W
-
Sound
Virtual Surround plus
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Sound Auto Detection (Music)
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type
-
Speaker bar Mode
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 3.0
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
MVPD
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
-
On Now
Yes
-
Cloud
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Outdoor Access (WoL)
Ready
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiFi Display
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd TV
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
-
Screen Share - DLNA (By Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
NETWORK
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Yes (B/in)
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
669.0 x 82.0 x 411.0
-
Set (without Stand)
669.0 x 182.0 x 456.0
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
5.7
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.2
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Others
Adaptor
-
Remote Controller
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
