Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 29" Monitor TV MT31S Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 29" Monitor TV MT31S Series

29MT31S

LG 29" Monitor TV MT31S Series

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    28.5

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Yes (Basic)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 modes)

  • Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • RF In

    Yes

  • HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)

    2

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Audio-Common)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1 (Audio-Common)

  • SCART

    Yes

  • USB

    2

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Audio Inputs

    PC Audio In

  • LAN

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

AUDIO

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Audio Decoder for DTV

    Dolby MS10

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Built-in Speaker

    Yes – 2x5W

  • Sound

    Virtual Surround plus

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

  • Sound Auto Detection (Music)

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type

  • Speaker bar Mode

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Home Dashboard 3.0

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • MVPD

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Social Center

    Yes

  • Search & Recommendation

    Yes

  • On Now

    Yes

  • Cloud

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • Media Share - Outdoor Access (WoL)

    Ready

  • Media Share - Remote App

    Yes

  • Media Share - Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Media Share - LG Cloud

    Yes

  • Screen Share - MHL

    Yes

  • Screen Share - WiFi Display

    Yes

  • Screen Share - 2nd TV

    Yes

  • Screen Share - WiDi

    Yes

  • Screen Share - DLNA (By Mobile Smart Share App)

    Yes

NETWORK

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Yes (B/in)

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • VESA Mounting (mm)

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    669.0 x 82.0 x 411.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    669.0 x 182.0 x 456.0

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    5.7

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    5.2

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Others

    Adaptor

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 