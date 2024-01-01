LG CINEMA 3D Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

D2342P

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    23

  • Panel Type (TN, IPS)

    TN

  • Type

    3D

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Brightness 3D (Typ)

    100

  • Contrast Ratio

    5000000:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    170 /160 (CR≥10)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • (Jack Position)

    Back

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 3D Effect

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Others1

    TriDef 3D Software for PC 3D Feature

  • Energy Saving

    Yes

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • VESA Mounting

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    569 x 179 x 419

  • Set (without Stand)

    546 x 57 x 342

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Option

  • Others

    FPR 3D Glass (1EA: Normal type, Cip-on type)

