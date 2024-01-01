We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CINEMA 3D Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
23
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
TN
-
Type
3D
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Brightness 3D (Typ)
100
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
170 /160 (CR≥10)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
(Jack Position)
Back
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FEATURES
-
3D Effect
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Others1
TriDef 3D Software for PC 3D Feature
-
Energy Saving
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
VESA Mounting
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
569 x 179 x 419
-
Set (without Stand)
546 x 57 x 342
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Option
-
Others
FPR 3D Glass (1EA: Normal type, Cip-on type)
