23" LED LCD 3D Full HD Monitor TV

23" LED LCD 3D Full HD Monitor TV

DM2350D

23" LED LCD 3D Full HD Monitor TV

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    23

  • Panel Type (TN, IPS)

    TN

  • Type

    LED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    7000000:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Built-in Speaker

    Yes – 2x5W

FEATURES

  • 3D Effect

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Conversion

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    Glasses Type / Clip-on Type

  • F Engine

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Wall Mount

    Yes, 75 x 75

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 10º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • SEMKO

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    546.7 x 180 x 423.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    546.7 x 58.5 x 354.2

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    4

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    3.7

ECO

  • ErP Class

    Class C

  • On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    46.0

  • Stand By (W)

    0.50

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    79

  • Presence of Lead

    Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive

  • Mercury Content (mg)

    0.0

