LG LED LCD Monitor. E50 Series
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
22
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
TN
-
Type
LED
-
HD Monitors
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
170 /160 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.248 x 0.248
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution(Analog)
1920 x 1080
-
Max Input Resolution(Digital)
1920 x 1080
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz
-
Video Input
RGB Analog / Digital
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
(Jack Position)
Rear
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Composite Video Input/Output
No
-
Component Video
No
-
SCART
No
FEATURES
-
F Engine
Yes
-
ez-Zooming
No
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Remote Control
No
-
PIP
NO
-
POP
No
-
PBP
NO
-
Auto Pivot
No
-
Auto Mirror
No
-
Tilling
No
-
Deep Color(xvYCC)
No
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Forte Manager
No
-
Forte Pivot
No
-
Others1
ESP
SET COLOUR
-
Front Colour
Purple Glossy
-
B/Cover Colour
Black and White
-
Stand Colour
Black and White
-
Base
Black and White
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
-
Others
Folding Function
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TCO03
No
-
TCO99
No
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
TUV-Type
-
SEMKO
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
VESA Mounting
No
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
2.8
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
2.6
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Option
-
HDMI
No
-
PC Audio
No
-
RCA 3Line
No
-
RCA 5Line
No
