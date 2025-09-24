Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
"Front view of 32” LG Smart Monitor, 4K UHD display, webOS, Screen Share, Bluetooth, USB-C (PD 65W), White, with remote control (32U721SA) "
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree side view
Left side view
Rear view
-15 degree rear view
Rear close-up view
lifestyle view
lifestyle view
lifestyle view
lifestyle view
lifestyle view
lifestyle view
Key Features

  • 32” 4K UHD (3840x2160) display
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • USB-C (PD 65W), 2xHDMI, 2xUSB 2.0
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
  • Tilt adjustable stand
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of CES 2025-white Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

in Cybersecurity

A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

"webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered"

A image of if design award

iF Design Award - Winner

webOS 24 UX

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

Adapt to any task or environment with numerous possibilities. Powered by webOS, you can manage home office tasks without a PC and enjoy a wealth of content, seamlessly balancing work and entertainment. Enjoy a large 32-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality in your own space.

The picture shows a LG Smart Monitor on the desk, featuring work and play.

Front view of a black LG monitor on a desk, displaying layered screen resolutions for comparison, with cameras, books, colour chips, and speakers arranged around it.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

It showcases an astronaut and a colourful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colours.

32” 4K UHD Display

A photo showcasing the mirroring feature of a smart monitor.

Mirror From Your Device

A photo showcasing a smart monitor connected to a laptop via USB-C, demonstrating charging and data transfer.

Maximise Productivity

A photo showcasing LG Smart Monitors in a office and home.

webOS Work & Play

32” 4K UHD Display

Great display for both work and play

4K UHD (3840x2160) display with HDR 10 and up to 90% DCI-P3 colour Gamut delivers a high contrast ratio and precise colours. It lets you experience visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.

It showcases an astronaut and a colourful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colours.

It showcases an astronaut and a colourful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colours.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

webOS

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.

*Provides a host of customised apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

webOS

Home Office ready without a PC

webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro or later OS.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.

*Supported services may differ by country.

Game

Jump right into the game

No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.

Music

Curated to your music tastes

Enjoy customised immersive music with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your sport teams

Support your team with personalised service. It shows updated information on your favourite sports team based on your profile.

LG Fitness

Personalised home fitness

Transform your living room into a personal gym with LG Fitness. Enjoy a wide range of workouts, track your progress, and achieve your goals, all from the comfort of your couch.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Gaming Portal availability may vary by region. In unsupported regions, users will be redirected to the existing Gaming Hub.

*Supported services may differ by country.

Brightness Control

Bright intelligence in any light

Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

Simple design

Optimise your space, enhance your style

The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body, combined with the slim-flat stand, blends into your office or home, occupying minimal space. It allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

Stylish space-saving design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Tilt: -5-15˚

USB-C

Productivity hub with easy connectivity

USB-C port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.

A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The LG Smart Monitor screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.

*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

*The actual functionalities of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.

*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.

*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can use volume control, pointer, and power functions.

Voice control with Magic Remote

With the ThinQ app, the monitor can be easily controlled remotely using voice commands via Alexa, ensuring that the smart monitor serves as more than just a display. It becomes a central hub for all your entertainment and productivity needs, elevating your overall multimedia experience. All of this requires only the Magic Remote.

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

**The Remote Control is included in the package.

**Magic Remote is sold separately and may vary by country. 

**Alexa functionality is available. Please refer to product specifications for details.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.

*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

*Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

LG Switch app

Easy to optimise effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

Our smart monitor offers 2xHDMI, 2xUSB, and USB-C ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display. It allows a clutter-free desk setup for ideal space utilisation.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

An image of a display combining a smart monitor and a stand.

A smarter experience,
enhanced by a Swing Stand

Introduce a detachable stand for smart monitor. It customise your viewing experience with our flexible stand, which offers tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments. The stable base, sleek finish, and rolling wheels ensure stability and mobility.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available.

*This stand is not included in the package (sold separately).

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90%​

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    32U721SA-W

  • Year

    2025

SMART MONITORS

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80%

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90%​

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2100:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000 : 1​

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A, 2ea)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x2

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 509.8 x 209.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 429.4 x 45.8

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    877 x 131 x 502

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.6kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.2kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

