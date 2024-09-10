We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MyView Smart 34” 21:9 Curved WQHD (3440x1440) with webOS
Stream UltraWide, work side-by-side
Enjoy content crafted in a 21:9 aspect ratio on an LG MyView Smart Monitor 34SR6, seamlessly filling the screen without black bars. Easily multitask by displaying multiple windows side by side. With webOS features, productivity and entertainment are at your fingertips even without a PC. The 34-inch curved UltraWide QHD (3440x1440) display with thin three-sided bezels ensures complete immersion in every viewing experience.
*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply.
webOS home
Personalized discoveries await
With webOS, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations from content to music and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG Fitness.
On the smart monitor screen, the webOS interface is displayed. Speaker waves emanate from the bottom corners of the monitor, and on the right side of the screen, there is a remote control.
**Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
Easily manage apps and service cards with webOS. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.
AI concierge
Listening to your tastes
Bring out a personal AI concierge by pressing the button on the Magic Remote, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.
Music
Curated to your tastes**
Enjoy customized music immersively with 7W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
Sports
Follow your favorite teams**
Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.
34” 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) curved display
Explore the 21:9 UltraWide panoramic cinema
Its 34-inch ultrawide QHD display with a 21:9 aspect ratio gives a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Also, the 1800R curved body brings experience to your home with the immersive feel of being at the movies.
*Compared with a conventional LG model with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colours
HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
The screen displays a vibrant image showcasing HDR10 with 99% sRGB coverage.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Easily control your appliances
The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your keyboard & mouse like a remote
You can navigate and select quickly with the keyboard and mouse, even without a remote control.
Go back
: Press the ‘ESC’ button on the keyboard or click the right button on the mouse.
Navigate to the webOS Home
: Press the ‘Win’ or ‘F4’ button on the keyboard or click the Scroll switch on the mouse.
Navigate and select menu
: Navigate menus using the arrow key buttons on the keyboard, and press enter to select.
Adjusting the volume
: Utilize the ‘F11’ and ‘F12’ buttons for volume up and down**, and the ‘F10’ button for mute on the keyboard.
*The image shows the representative LG MyView Smart monitor of 34SR60QC (white) for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
**This feature will be available after a software update, and the update schedule may vary by country.
Use your phone like a remote
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.
Simple design
Stylish, yet minimal
The slim body with a 3-side thin bezel takes up minimal space and integrates smoothly into your office or home. Enjoy an ideal viewing experience with convenient tilt and height adjustment.
There is a monitor with a thin bezel, displaying the screen at a -5-degree angle, providing a side view showcasing the tilt and exhibiting a stylish front view.
*Tilt: -5~20˚, Height: 0~110mm.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
LG MyView Smart Monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports, which are compatible with various devices and provide a smooth display.
*An HDMI cable is included in the package, which may vary depending on the country.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
34SR65QC-B
-
Year
2024
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Size [cm]
86.42
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 × 0.23175 mm
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Colour Bit
8bit
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
White Balance Calibration
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
Headphone out
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240VAC, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
31W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Output
19V 3.4A
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 x 568.4 x 369.4 mm (Up Height)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 x 369.4 x 91.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212 mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.0
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.0
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder 1EA
-
Adapter
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
