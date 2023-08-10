About Cookies on This Site

19" LCD Touch Screen

Specs

Reviews

Support

19" LCD Touch Screen

T1910B

19" LCD Touch Screen

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

19

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Aspect Ratio

5:4

Resolution

1280 x 1024

Brightness (cd/m2)

220

Contrast Ratio

20000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

170 /160 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7 M

Colour Gamut

72% (CIE1976)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

Others

USB (for Touch controller)

FEATURES

F Engine

Yes

sRGB

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Wall Mount

Yes, (VESA 75 x 75)

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

14º - 68º

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

406.3 x 344.5 x 94

Set (without Stand)

406.3 x 344.5 x 61.8

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

3.9

Set without Stand (Kg)

3.55

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

USB Cable

Yes

