24" Smart HD Ready Wide Viewing Angle TV Monitor (23.6"Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
23.6" / 60cm
-
Panel Type
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
72%
-
Colour Bit
-
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.38175 x 0.38175
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Brightness(cd/m2)
-
200 (Typ.), 140(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1(typ.)
-
(DFC)
-
5M:1
-
(GTG)
-
14ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178 / 178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Non Glare
-
Composite
-
Yes (commonly used with component)
-
Component
-
Yes (commonly used with composite)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (HDMI1.4 2EA)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes
-
USB (Ver.)
-
Yes (USB2.0 1EA)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Rear/Side
-
(Audio Input) RCA
-
Yes
-
Jack Location(Audio Input)
-
Rear
-
Optical out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Rear
-
Digital(Tuner Input)
-
Yes (DVB-T2/C/S2)
-
Analog
-
PAL/SECAM
-
Jack Location(Tuner Input)
-
Rear
-
LAN
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Network)
-
Rear
-
Type
-
Internal
-
Audio output
-
5W x 2
-
Type
-
Adapter (40W)
-
Input
-
100~240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
26W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.4W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
58Hz~62Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Scart
-
576i
-
Component
-
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Composit
-
576i
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Key
-
Key Type
-
Joystick(4 direction-center push)
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
Off
-
LED Colour (Standby)
-
Red
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom(center)
-
Languange(Country)
-
39 Country (Albania, Austria, Belaus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Ukranie, etc.)
-
Number of Language
-
34 Language
(Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian)
-
Quick Start
-
Yes
-
Live Zoom
-
Yes
-
Launcher (Recent/home/My Apps)
-
Yes
-
TV Show (Catch-up)
-
Yes
-
Movies (VoD)
-
Yes
-
Premium LG Content
-
Yes
-
Apps & Games
-
Yes
-
My page
-
Yes
-
Live Menu
-
Yes (Recommend, Channels)
-
TV Guide
-
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
-
Yes
-
Network File Brower (DLNA)
-
Yes (no DLNA)
-
Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Miracast
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
HBB Service
-
HbbTV (v1.1), HbbTV (v1.5), HbbTV (v2.0), BBC CRB
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
Wifi B/in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
DDC2B
-
EPG
-
Yes
-
Audio Guidance
-
Yes
-
Teletext
-
Yes
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Photo&Video
-
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert(Bright Room)/Expert(Dark Room)
-
Triple XD engine
-
Yes
-
ARC-PC
-
Same as ARC-Video
-
ARC-Video
-
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑)
-
Virtual surround
-
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
-
Yes
-
Equalizer
-
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Pebble gray (Texture)
-
B/Cover
-
Black Texture
-
Stand
-
Black Texture
-
Base Detchable
-
Detachable
-
Set (with Stand)
-
563.1 x 150.1 x 367
-
Set (without Stand)
-
563.1 x 58 x 340.9
-
Box
-
628 x 401 x 106
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
75 x75
-
Set (with Stand)
-
3.3
-
Set (without Stand)
-
3.25
-
Box
-
4.5
-
Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
810/1674/1953
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
640/1472/1748
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo 1 color
-
Handle
-
No (Hand hole)
-
ERP
-
Yes (Class A)
-
CE
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
