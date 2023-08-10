About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD LCD Monitor TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Full HD LCD Monitor TV

M2762DP

27" Full HD LCD Monitor TV

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

27

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Contrast Ratio

50000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

170 /160 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Surface Treatment

Non Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Component Video

Yes

SCART

Yes

USB

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

Audio Inputs

PC Audio In

Optical Out

Yes

DTV Tuner (MPEG4)

Yes

AUDIO

Built-in Speaker

Yes – 2x5W

Auto Volume

Yes

Dolby Surround

Infinite Sound

FEATURES

ARC

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Plug & Play

MP3, JPG, DivX

Wall Mount

Yes, 200 x 100

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

650 x 210 x 485

Set (without Stand)

650 x 73 x 442

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

7.2

ECO

On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

56.0

Stand By (W)

0.30

Luminance Ratio (%)

93

Mercury Content (mg)

12.0

Presence of Lead

Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive

