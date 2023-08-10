We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor
*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable included in package.
*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27" / 68.29cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
DCI-P3 99% (typ.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.11685 x 0.11685
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 2880
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1100:1 (Typ)
-
(GTG)
-
14ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Low reflective treatment
-
Thunderbolt
-
Yes (1ea), USB-C compatible, Delta Transmission, 94W Power Delivery
-
USB Up-stream
-
Yes (via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Down-stream
-
Yes (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
-
Audio output
-
5W x 2ch
-
Others
-
Rich bass
-
Type
-
Built-in
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Normal On (EPA)
-
45.65W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
140W
-
Normal On (Max)
-
200W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
1W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
5120 x 2880 @ 60Hz
-
Camera
-
Yes
-
Mic
-
Yes
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mount(mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
625.6 x 239.9 x 574.4 (Up)
625.5 x 239.9 x 464.4 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
625.6 x 53.8 x 375.1
-
Box
-
743 x 315 x 573
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100x100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
8.5
-
Set (without Stand)
-
6.4
-
Box
-
13.5
-
Thunderbolt
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes (Type C)
-
Others
-
Wall Mount Cover
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
