32" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (31.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (31.5" Diagonal)

32UD89

32" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (31.5" Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

31.5" / 80cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.18159 x 0.18159

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness

Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1300:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega, On/Off

Response Time_(on/off)

-

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

(CR≥5)

-

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

DisplayPort

Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

USB Type-C

Yes(x1, PD, DP Alt. Mode), UHD@60Hz, PD=40W

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Rear

SPEAKER

Type

Rich Bass

Audio output

5W x 2

POWER

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA)

34.5W

Normal On (typ.)

50W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)

40~60Hz (HDMI/DP)

USB-C (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

USB-C (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC (DP)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC (USB-C)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Video (HDMI)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Video (USB-C)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Joystick

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

USB_Down

1 (Service Only)

sRGB

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

HDMI, Yes(2.2)

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Freesync

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Silver spray

B/Cover

White

Stand

white

Base

Silver Spray

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes (Angle -2~15)

Height(mm)

Yes (range 110mm)

Pivot

Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

713.8 x 485.4 x 259.2

Set (without Stand)

713.8 x 410.2 x 44.6

Box

927 x 213 x 516

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

8.8

Set (without Stand)

6.5

Box

12.4 (expected)

STUFFING

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

216 / 432 / 528

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Box Printing Type

Off-set

Handle

Handle

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

KC

Yes

EPA

Yes

ERP

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode

Yes(VESA only)

FreeSync

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

No

DP to DP

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB Type C to C

Yes (1.8m Cable, PD+DP, UHD@60Hz)

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Calibration Report(Paper)

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes(Screen Split Dual Controller, On Screen Control)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32UD89-W)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32UD89-WA)
