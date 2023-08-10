About Cookies on This Site

32UL750P-W

31.5” UHD 4K Monitor

F1_32UL750_Feature_01_Intro_170119_D
Stunning Viewing Immersion <br>1
31.5” UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)

Stunning Viewing Immersion

UHD 4K resolution presents breathtaking clarity and fine detail with four times the resolution of Full HD. With this feature, users can experience immersive viewing pleasure.
Clearer and Brighter HDR<br>1
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Clearer and Brighter HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
Colour Range with DCI-P3 95<br>1

Colour Range with DCI-P3 95

The monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95 of DCI-P3 colour gamut, which is ideal for image re-touching and accurately expressing the colour of digital contents.
Colour Calibrated1

Colour Calibrated

It is Colour Calibrated to help maintain accurate colour on the screen and prevent gradual changes, so it preserves the original intend colour.

* DCI-P3 was defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) organization.

A Realistic, Smoother Gaming<br>1
Stereo Speaker, Radeon FreeSync™

A Realistic, Smoother Gaming

Radeon FreeSync™ technology eliminates tearing and stuttering. And, gamers will enjoy the latest console and PC games with greater immersion as the sound surrounds them from the stereo speakers.

*FreeSync is only available when it is connected to HDMI.

Customised Modes for Any Game1

Customised Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS or RTS mode, and customise. The settings can be adjusted and optimised for any type of game.

Dynamic Action Sync<br>1

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimise input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer<br>1

Black Stabilizer

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Improved Connectivity<br>1
USB Type-C™

Improved Connectivity

Support for USB Type-C™ enables charging for the latest laptops up to 60W, fast data transfers, and display connection. It is also compatible with MacBook. Just one cable can realise an ideal, efficient workstation.
Easier User Interface<br>1
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

* To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.

Versatile Elegance<br>1
Edge-ArcLine Stand

Versatile Elegance

The curved base enhances stability for dependable performance. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and angle of the monitor for a more comfortable viewing experience.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

31.5"/80cm

Panel Type

VA

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

DCI-P3 95% (typ.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.181 x 0.181

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (Typ.)

300cd/m² (Typ.) 250cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

3000:1 (Typ), 2000:1 (Min.)

Response Time(GTG)

4ms (Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio output

5W x 2

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Normal On (typ.)

50W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

G

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

3840 x 2160/60Hz

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

3840 x 2160/60Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

3840x2160@60Hz

DisplayPort

3840x2160@60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mount (mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

728.1 x 230.0 x 601.7 (Up)
728.1 x 230.0 x 491.7 (Down)

Set (without Stand)

728.1 x 49.9 x 424.6

Box

825 x 226 x 507

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.00

Set (without Stand)

5.3

Box

10.9

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32UL750P-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32UL750P-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32UL750P-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32UL750P-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32UL750P-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

