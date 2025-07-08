We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
47.53
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
-
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
NO
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
47.53
-
Size [cm]
120.7193
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.274 x 0.274
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
YES(3ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
20W x 2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
YES
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
175W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
253W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
NO
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
300 x 200
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1285 x 771 x 173
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
16.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
15.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.3
