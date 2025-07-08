Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet

48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

48GQ900-B
  • front view
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
  • LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
front view
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B
LG 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 48GQ900-B

Key Features

  • 48"
  • 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio & HDR10
  • Anti-glare & Low reflection
  • 4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1
  • 0.1ms (GtG) Response time
  • Remote Control Support
More
Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    NO

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Size [cm]

    120.7193

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.274 x 0.274

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    N/A

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    264 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    330 (@SDR 25% APL)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • HDMI

    YES(3ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    YES

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • Line out

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    20W x 2

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    YES

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    175W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    253W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    N/A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    NO

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    300 x 200

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1285 x 771 x 173

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    16.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    15.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    19.3

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 