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32” LG UltraFine™ Monitor, 6K Nano IPS Black, Thunderbolt™ 5, VESA DisplayHDR™600
32” LG UltraFine™ Monitor, 6K Nano IPS Black, Thunderbolt™ 5, VESA DisplayHDR™600
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products
Award-winning excellence
Digital Trends 2025
Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
iF Design Award 2025
iF Design Award - Winner
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
No images included
6K with 224ppi. A wider workspace, clarity in detail
The 6K display (6144×3456, 224ppi) offers up to 156% more pixels than standard 4K UHD (3840×2160), providing additional on-screen space to manage multiple tasks at once. You can work with full 4K files in their original resolution while still having additional workspace for timelines, toolbars, and other creative tools. Its ultra-high 224ppi (pixels per inch) delivers near-original clarity and pinpoint detail, ensuring greater accuracy for professional creators.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1) Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2) 6K resolution (6144 × 3456) delivers 21,233,664 pixels, which is about 21.23 million, providing 156% more detail compared to 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) with 8,294,400 pixels.
Professional display.
Professional performance.
A high-performance display tailored for demanding professional workflows, delivering precise colour accuracy, expansive visual space, and seamless compatibility to support video editors, photographers, 3D artists, AI creators, and web designers while maximising productivity across every task.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Next-gen compatibility, powered by Thunderbolt™ 5
Elevate your workflow with Thunderbolt™ 5 on 6K displays. Thunderbolt™ 5 ensures next-gen compatibility, supporting key workflows seamlessly with 2x Faster** Transfer, 6K Daisy Chain and DisplayPort 2.1 bandwidth. For creators, editors and AI artists, it empowers effortless connectivity and multitasking with robust performance and scalability. Plus, 96W Power Delivery supports fast, reliable charging for enhanced productivity. It’s everything you need to bridge a future-ready workflow with maximum efficiency.
*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.
*To access all features, including 96W charging and 6144 × 3456 resolution, your device must support Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1.
*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.
*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.
*Daisy Chain functionality, resolution, and refresh rate may be limited depending on the performance of the connected Mac computers and PCs
**Thunderbolt™ 5 supports display bandwidth up to 120 Gbps (one way) and delivers up to 2× faster performance compared to Thunderbolt™ 4. Thunderbolt™ 5 performance is based on Intel official specifications.
For details, please refer to Intel’s official website.
※ Note ※
Windows: Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version.
*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.
macOS: Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version.
*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.
*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.
Seamless experience for Mac computers
Enjoy smooth compatibility with Mac computers. With Studio Mode, High-PPI clarity and M-Control, UltraFine evo 6K provides compatibility designed for Mac computers.
Studio Mode*, easy colour tuning for Mac computers
UltraFine evo 6K’s Studio Mode provides three colour presets that help tune the display colours for use with Mac computers. It corrects subtle variations to support consistent colours across the screen.
High-PPI** clarity for Mac computers
UltraFine evo 6K offers 224ppi, providing high-PPI clarity when connected to Mac computers. Every detail stays crisp and precise, delivering a sharp and detailed viewing experience on a larger screen.
* Studio Mode is available through the LG Switch software (version 3.05). Availability and update schedules may vary by country; please check your local LG website for details.
** PPI comparison is based on LG’s 32-inch 4K monitor (model 32GX870A). Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.
*** M-Control requires the use of the LG Switch software when turning the feature on or off.
**** Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.
***** Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
※ Monitor Software Update Notice ※
The use of Studio Mode requires updating the monitor software to version 3.05 or later via the LG Switch software, which will be available in October 2025. The update can be performed automatically or manually via LG Switch when the computer is connected to the internet and the monitor using either (1) a USB-C to A or USB-A to B cable, or (2) a USB-C to C or Thunderbolt cable.
*This update requires LG Switch version 7.3.3 or higher on Windows, or version 7.5.5 or higher on Mac.
**The update schedule may vary by country. Please refer to the local LG website in your region for details.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Professional colour mastery, pixel by pixel
Brings Adobe RGB 99.5% and DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coverage, offering a wider and more accurate colour range than standard sRGB displays. Real 10-bit depth captures every shade with smooth, seamless transitions, making it ideal for HDR and high-resolution creative work that demands precision.
A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colours.
Adobe RGB over 99.5%
Adobe RGB is a widely used colour gamut in print-related workflows, allowing creators to verify colour accuracy across both digital and print media on a single display.
DCI-P3 98%
Accurate and vibrant colour gamut ideal for video editing and colour grading.
Real 10-bit Colour Depth
True 10-bit colour depth provides precise and detailed colour representation for high-resolution and HDR content, without relying on simulated 8-bit + FRC methods.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
Contrast 2000:1
Contrast 1000:1
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2000:1 deeper black and rich shadows
Because contrast ratio impacts accurate colour representation, Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1—delivering vibrant colours and sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows that remain consistent colour expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.
Eye comfort, certified by TÜV Rheinland
With TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, UltraFine evo 6K helps reduce blue light to provide a comfortable viewing experience without eye strain,
even during long hours of work or media consumption.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111305154
No images included
Slim stand, maximum adjustability
The virtually borderless 4-sided design enhances immersion, while the slim and minimalist L-stand maintains a clean, organised workspace. Refined from every angle, the design integrates visual clarity with ergonomic flexibility. The screen allows tilt, pivot, and height adjustments, and rotates 90° in either direction for Portrait mode, making it suitable for viewing long documents, coding, or browsing the web.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Switch swiftly for creating
LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and play. Effortlessly customise your preferred image quality and brightness with personalised picture wizard. Plus, you can split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
31.47
Display - Resolution
6144 x 3456
Display - Panel Type
IPS Black
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Product name
32U990A-S
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.47
Size [cm]
79.94
Resolution
6144 x 3456
Panel Type
IPS Black
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1134(H)mm x 0.1134(V)mm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976), Adobe 95%(CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
HDR Effect
YES
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES (IPS Black)
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Auto Brightness
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
No
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1 (UHBR 13.5 DSC)
Thunderbolt
Yes(1 in/out)
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
USB-C
Yes (1Up / 2Down)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
Daisy Chain
YES(6K/60Hz)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt/1ea, via USB-C/1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-C / 2ea / ver3.2 Gen2, 15W)
Built-in KVM
YES
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.4 X 582.3 X 198.2
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.4 X 413.5 X 26.5
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
937 X 183 X 490
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.5
Weight without Stand [kg]
6
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Thunderbolt
YES
USB-C
YES
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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