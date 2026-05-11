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39" LG UltraGear™ evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor, Black
39" LG UltraGear™ evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor, Black
39GX950B-B
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Award-winning excellence
The 10 best PC monitors at CES 2026
The best gaming monitor at CES 2026.
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor with 39-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K resolution.
**39GX950B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
***39GX950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD.
Discover a new level of immersion with the 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display. Designed in a 21:9 UltraWide format with a 1500R curved screen, offering about 33% more pixels than a 32-inch 4K display, it gently surrounds your vision to create a more immersive viewing experience. The high-density 5K2K resolution delivers crisp detail and visual depth, keeping every scene sharp, focused, and deeply engaging across a variety of games.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor with 39-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
World’s first 5K2K AI Upscaling. No GPU upgrade required.*
UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K2K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K2K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.**
with AI Upscaling
without AI Upscaling
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K resolution.
**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.
***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
4th Gen Tandem OLED.
Ultra-high 1500nits brightness.*
Powered by 4th Gen Tandem OLED, LG 39GX950B delivers brighter visuals—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay, helping you to see on-screen visuals with precision even in bright environments.
*39GX950B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions (@HDR, 1.5% APL). Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Triple Perfect Visuals verified by UL,
even in bright light
*Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Bright highlights and clear detail in the darkness
Experience greater depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, enhancing contrast to reveal bright highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, the monitor ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
High 143 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity
With a 143 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech
LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimise frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimising discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG 4th Gen Tandem OLED has been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, Low Blue Light, and Eyesafe 3.0 (CPF60, RPF40) by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 - V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 - V275741
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
Maximise productivity with an expanded 5K2K UltraWide canvas
UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 143 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Optimised refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode
Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K2K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at WFHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.
The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimised motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station
LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay
AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Scene Optimisation for optimal display settings
AI Scene Optimisation recognises what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as colour temperature, colour enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Protect your display with OLED Care
OLED Care features designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Based on the standalone purchase price of the warranty available on LG.com.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
38.86
Size [cm]
98.7
Resolution
5120 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1776 mm x 0.1776mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1480000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1850000:1
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
1500R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
335cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Dolby Vision™
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™500 TRUE BLACK
HDR Effect
YES
Mini-LED Technology
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Auto Brightness
-
Flicker Safe
-
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
OverClocking
-
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting 2.0
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Camera
-
Mic
-
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
ACCESSORY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Thunderbolt
-
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
Display Port
YES(1ea)
USB A to B
-
Remote Controller
-
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1
Thunderbolt
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
Daisy Chain
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen2)
Built-in KVM
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Audio In
-
Mic In
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
Line out
-
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
DTS HP:X
-
Maxx Audio
-
Rich Bass
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
921.4 x 605.4 x 322.8mm (UP) 921.4 x 495.4 x 322.8mm (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
921.4 x 405.0 x 118.7mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1035 x 296 x 549
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.8kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16.2kg
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
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