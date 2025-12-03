About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
29” LG UltraWide™ Monitor, 21:9 WFHD IPS screen, sRGB 99%, 250nits, 100Hz, 1ms MBR, Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

29” LG UltraWide™ Monitor, 21:9 WFHD IPS screen, sRGB 99%, 250nits, 100Hz, 1ms MBR, Black

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

29” LG UltraWide™ Monitor, 21:9 WFHD IPS screen, sRGB 99%, 250nits, 100Hz, 1ms MBR, Black

29U511A-B
Front view of 29” LG UltraWide™ Monitor, 21:9 WFHD IPS screen, sRGB 99%, 250nits, 100Hz, 1ms MBR, Black - 29U511A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Rear view
Rear left view
Rear right view
Rear close-up view
Rear I/O ports view
Rear I/O ports view
lifestyle view
lifestyle view
lifestyle view
Front view of 29” LG UltraWide™ Monitor, 21:9 WFHD IPS screen, sRGB 99%, 250nits, 100Hz, 1ms MBR, Black - 29U511A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Rear view
Rear left view
Rear right view
Rear close-up view
Rear I/O ports view
Rear I/O ports view
lifestyle view
lifestyle view
lifestyle view

Key Features

  • 29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), colour Calibrated in factory
  • 250nits (Typ.) Brightness / HDR 10
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
More
Stunning visualsConvenient featuresUltimate gaming experienceEnhanced comfort
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

LG ultra-wide monitor on a white desk in a modern office, displaying multiple data dashboards and graphs for productivity and multitasking.

LG ultra-wide monitor on a white desk in a modern office, displaying multiple data dashboards and graphs for productivity and multitasking.

Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

29" WFHD
IPS™ Display

with Bezel-less Screen

A futuristic motorcyclist racing through a neon-lit cityscape, with a highlighted section showing a clearer, sharper view to demonstrate motion clarity.

100Hz refresh rate

Side view of a monitor illustrating tilt adjustment with overlapping outlines showing its ergonomic movement range.

Clutter-Free with a Sleek Stand

Night view of a brightly lit modern bridge and skyscrapers with vivid lighting reflected in the water, demonstrating high contrast and colour detail.

HDR10 Detailed contrast

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 29-inch 16:9 display.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 29-inch 16:9 display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clarity that keeps you focused

Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.

Colour Calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent colour reproduction.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a vivid nighttime cityscape with a brightly lit bridge and reflection, shown within a photo editing software interface highlighting colour and contrast tools.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a vivid nighttime cityscape with a brightly lit bridge and reflection, shown within a photo editing software interface highlighting colour and contrast tools.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

1ms MBR

Clear motion with 1ms MBR

1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.

ノートパソコンとデスクトップの両方に接続されたモニターでデュアルコントローラーを説明する画像です。モニターが、それぞれのデバイスの画像を同時に表示します。

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

Clutter-free with a sleek stand

A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient workspace use.

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    29

  • Display - Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Size [cm]

    73cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 408.7 x 220 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    781 x 391 x 132

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.1 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.0 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.6 kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 