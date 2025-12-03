We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29” LG UltraWide™ Monitor, 21:9 WFHD IPS screen, sRGB 99%, 250nits, 100Hz, 1ms MBR, Black
29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.
1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Clutter-free with a sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient workspace use.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
29
Display - Resolution
2560 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
29
Size [cm]
73cm
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2626 x 0.2628
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 408.7 x 220 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9 mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
781 x 391 x 132
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.1 kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.0 kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.6 kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
