29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (29" Diagonal)
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (29" Diagonal)

Product Information Sheet
29UB67

29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (29" Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

29

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 / 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

6bit + A-FRC, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2628(H) x 0.2628(V)

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating(3H), Anti-glare

Colour Gamut

sRGB 99%

INPUT/OUTPUT

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes(2EA)

DisplayPort

Yes

Audio Inputs

PC Audio In

Audio Output

Headphone Out

AUDIO

Type

2ch

Built-in Speaker

Yes – 2x5W

GENERAL

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Screen split

Yes(S/W)

Flicker safe

Yes

Dual controller

Yes(S/W)

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Auto resolution

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

H/W Calibration

Yes

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 35º Degree

Swivel(Angle)

Yes: -45 ~ 45 Degree

Height(mm)

130mm

Pivot

0-90º

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO6.0

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC, BSMI

Yes

ISO13406-2

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

200mm x 100mm

POWER

Type / Input

Built-in power / 100-240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

31W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W (with USB3.0 connection)

DC Off (Max)

0.3W, 0.0W(AC Switch)

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

G

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

703 x 252.3 x 404

Set (without Stand)

703 x 64 x 321.2

Box Dimension

864 x 190 x 375

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

8.6

Set without Stand (Kg)

6.3

Shipping Weight (Kg)

10

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(29UB67-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(29UB67-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (29UB67-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(29UB67-B)
