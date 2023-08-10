About Cookies on This Site

29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Monitor (29” Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Monitor (29” Diagonal)

29UC88-B

29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Monitor (29” Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch)

29" Curved

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB over 99%

Colour Depth(Number of Colours)

8bits, 16.7M

Pixel pitch(mm)

0.2628mm x 0.2628mm

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness(Typ.)

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega

Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

14ms

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2)

Headphone Out

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio output (watt)

Speaker 7W*2

Audio Tuning

Maxx Audio

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V

Normal On (typ.)

40W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

B

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 90KHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 90KHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

PIP

(PIP mode in Screen Split)

PBP

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

Freesync

Yes (DP 40~75Hz)

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Dual EDID (H/W)

Yes

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5~20 Degree

Height (Range)

120mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

700.9 x 252.4 x 396.22 (Down) 700.9 x 252.4 x 516.22 (Up)

Set (without Stand)

700.9 x 99.0 x 316.5

Box

867 x 167 x483

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.00

Set (without Stand)

4.95

Box

10.05

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x 75 (VESA compatible)

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Vertical

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Off-set

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

ENERGY STARsup®/sup

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Erp

Yes

Windows

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(29UC88-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

