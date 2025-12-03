We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" LG UltraWide™ Monitor, 21:9 IPS Display, HDR 10, 100Hz, 5ms (GtG), USB-Type C, Black
See more, do more
21:9 WQHD IPS Display
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display offers 33% more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.
USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt mode)
USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required (sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
5ms (GtG)
Consistent speed
Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimising ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Slim Stand with a Square Shaped Base
Clutter-free with a sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient workspace use.
*Tilt : -5~+21º, Swivel : -30~+30º, Height range : 0~150mm, down Height : 18.9mm
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Resolution
3440 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Curvature
3800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Size [cm]
86.705 cm
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
3800R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
YES (2PBP)
PIP
PIP
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
96W
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB Downstream Port
USB-C(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB-A(3ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
Built-in KVM
YES
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
Mic In
YES
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
Type
Built-in Power
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 535.2 x 230.0 (Up)
816.7 x 385.2 x 267.5 (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
988 x 481 x 203
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.1
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.3
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.5
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
USB-C
YES
Display Port
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
