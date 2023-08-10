About Cookies on This Site

21:9 Curved UltraWide Monitor 34UC97

Specs

Reviews

Support

21:9 Curved UltraWide Monitor 34UC97

34UC97

21:9 Curved UltraWide Monitor 34UC97

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

34

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Viewing Angle (°)

R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bits

Colour Gamut

sRGB 99%

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes(2EA)

DisplayPort

Yes

Thunderbolt

2

Audio Output

Headphone Out

AUDIO

Built-in Speaker

Yes - 2x7W

FEATURES

sRGB

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

PBP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

4:3 in Wide

PC, Video

USB

USB_Up (1), USB port (2)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

TUV-Type

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC, BSMI

Yes

EPA

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

100mmx100mm (Wall Mount Bracket) - Wall Mount bracket is not included in the package. Contact local LG offices for bracket related inquiries.

POWER

Type / Input

Adaptor / 100~240V

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

830.5 x 224.5 x 472.9

Set (without Stand)

830.5 x 106.4 x 370.3

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

8.2

Set without Stand (Kg)

7.8

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

HDMI

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34UC97-S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

