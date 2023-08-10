About Cookies on This Site

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

160Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 160Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. It helps gamers to response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Smooth Motion for Gaming with 160Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 160Hz Refresh Rate.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms MBR
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Better Aim

Crosshair target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.

Icon

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Icon

Height

0~110mm

Icon

Tilt

-5~20°

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34 Inch

Size (cm)

86.42 cm

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch

0.07725 X 0.23175mm

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

3000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Curved

YES

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

HDR Effect

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Wide Color Gamut

NO

Color Calibrated

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

MBR

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

YES(Premium)

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Define Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

Sphere Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

SW APPLICATION

True Color Pro

NO

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 10bit@85Hz
3440 x 1440 8bit@100Hz

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 @160

Mini DisplayPort

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C

NO

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB Downstream Port

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

YES

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker_Output (unit)

7W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Power Consumption (Max.)

45W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

809 X 568.3 X 260mm(Up)
809 X 458.3 X 260mm(Up)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

809 X 358.9 X 91.5 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

986 x 524 x 212 mm

Weight with Stand

7.7 kg

Weight without Stand

5.8 kg

Weight in Shipping

10.5 kg

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

mDP to DP

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Type C

NO

USB Type C to A Gender

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

PC Audio

NO

Remote Controller

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WP65C-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WP65C-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WP65C-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WP65C-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WP65C-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

