34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display
More Space for Multi-Tasking
The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
Edit and run various programs with the 34-inch 21:9 LG UltraWide™ QHD monitor.
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Front-Back)
Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Left-Right)
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Tilt ± 25˚
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
Power Delivery Up to 96W
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
34 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
86.72 cm
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Curved
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated
-
YES
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Others (Feature)
-
0.00
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3440 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3440 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3440 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
96W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
YES
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
7W
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
42W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
814.0 x 614.9 x 448.2mm(Up)
814.0 x 484.9 x 448.2mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
940 x 516 x 268 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
10.2 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
6.3 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
15.8 kg
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB Type C
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
