34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo
34WP88CP_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo

34WP88CP_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
34WP88CP-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo

front view with the monitor arm on the right

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

Edit and run various programs with the 34-inch 21:9 LG UltraWide™ QHD monitor.

  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Various Movement of Display

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Front-Back)

Extend / Retract 0~180mm (Left-Right)

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

Usage of C-Clamp & Grommet

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

icon

Display

icon

Power Delivery

icon

Data

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

96W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 96W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.

you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 34wp88cp March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34 Inch

Size (cm)

86.72 cm

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Curved

YES

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated

YES

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

PBP

YES (2PBP)

Crosshair

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Others (Feature)

0.00

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

YES

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

96W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

YES

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker_Output (unit)

7W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

814.0 x 614.9 x 448.2mm(Up)
814.0 x 484.9 x 448.2mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

940 x 516 x 268 mm

Weight with Stand

10.2 kg

Weight without Stand

6.3 kg

Weight in Shipping

15.8 kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

USB Type C

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WP88CP-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WP88CP-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WP88CP-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WP88CP-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

