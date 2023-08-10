We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35'' UltraWide™ QHD HDR VA Curved Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favourite online classroom.
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Experience
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Reader Mode
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
Easy and Comfortable
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
2500:1
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1500:1
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
170W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2020
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
