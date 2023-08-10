35'' UltraWide™ QHD HDR VA Curved Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

MNT-35WN75C-01-1-LG-UltraWide-Monitor-D

See More Create Better

35" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing, and numerous audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

More Space for Multi-Tasking

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favourite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

Detailed Contrast
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

Support for USB Type-C™ enables charging for the latest laptops up to 90W, fast data transfers, and display connection. It is also compatible with Mac devices. Just one cable can realise an ideal, efficient workstation.

Easy Control and Connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Immersive Experience

Control with a Few Clicks
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

100Hz Refresh Rate & 5ms(GTG)

Smoother, Seamless Gaming

With 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms(GTG) response time, objects are rendered clearly for smoother videoplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity. You can get sufficient quality for work, and the competitive edge for gaming.

Smoother, Seamless Gaming

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

React Faster to Opponents

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimise input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Attack First in Dark
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Easy and Comfortable

Print

Key Spec

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

1800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

HDR 10

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

DISPLAY

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

2500:1

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1500:1

Curvature

1800R

Panel Type

VA

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

21:9

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

170W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

7W x 2

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2020

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(35WN75CP-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(35WN75CP-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(35WN75CP-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (35WN75CP-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

