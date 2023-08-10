About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
38WQ88C-W

37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo

front view with the monitor arm on the right

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo

37.5" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Display

37.5" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD+ screen (3840x1600 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

Display

37.5” QHD+ (3840 x 1600) IPS
3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Color

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10

Connectivity

USB Type-C™
HDMI 2.0 & DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0

Comfort

Ergonomic Stand
Ambient Light Sensor

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide Color spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

ips

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

dcip3

DCI-P3 95%

With 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for accurate color display.

hdr

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

Various Movement of Display

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing suitable position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Height 130mm, Tilt ±25°.

**The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.

Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

USB Type-C™ 

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

1

Display

2

Power Delivery

3

Data

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

90W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark.

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Immersive Gaming Experience

Immersive Gaming Experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.

AMD FreeSync™

 

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Dynamic Action Sync

 

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Immersive sound wave with 10W Stereo Speakers.

Rich Bass Speaker

10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.

Home Living

Select Shop 

Save up to 20% when you

purchase two or more products.

Select Shop  Buy Now Select Shop  Sign In
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

All Spec

FEATURES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

POWER

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.4m Black w/ Holder, stand body cover, top cover, wrench

CONNECTIVITY

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB-C

YES(1ea)

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

NA

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 1600 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

988 x 289 x 509

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

895.4 x 763.6 x 513.3(Up) 895.4 x 633.6 x 513.3(Down)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

16.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.4

Weight with Stand [kg]

11.1

DISPLAY

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

2300R

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

95.29

Size [Inch]

37.5

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

10W x 2

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2022

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(38WQ88C-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38WQ88C-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(38WQ88C-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38WQ88C-W)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(38WQ88C-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

front view with the monitor arm on the right

38WQ88C-W

37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo

UK EU
Product Information Sheet