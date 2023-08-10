We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo
Various Movement of Display
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing suitable position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Height 130mm, Tilt ±25°.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
90W Powerful Charge
Power Delivery Up to 90W
With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Ambient Light Sensor
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.4m Black w/ Holder, stand body cover, top cover, wrench
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
NA
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 1600 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
988 x 289 x 509
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
895.4 x 763.6 x 513.3(Up) 895.4 x 633.6 x 513.3(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
16.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
11.1
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
95.29
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2022
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
38WQ88C-W
37.5" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo