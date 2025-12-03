We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" LG UltraWide™ Monitor, Dual QHD Curved Display, 144Hz, 400nits (Typ.) Brightness, Black
49U950A-W
49-inch Dual QHD Curved Monitor at 144Hz
UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)
Big. Sharp. Wide.
Experience the power of two QHD displays seamlessly combined into one 49-inch screen. The 49-inch UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor offers the screen space of two 27-inch 16:9 QHD displays in a single, expansive view. With approximately 70% more pixels than a 32:9 Full HD resolution (3840x1080), it delivers superior clarity and detail.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The dual monitor stand shown is for illustrational purposes only and may differ from the actual product. It is sold separately.
Premium picture quality
Precision in every pixel, brilliance from every angle.
Enjoy pro-grade colour accuracy and consistent clarity across a wide viewing range.
Nano IPS™ Display
LG Nano IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™ with 90W Power Delivery
All-in-one USB-C connectivity
The USB Type-C™ port enables display, data transfer, and laptop charging—all through a single cable. With up to 90W power delivery, it can charge a connected laptop while powering the monitor.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass
Immersive audio without extra speakers
The monitor features built-in 10W × 2 stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content, and also supporting clear voice communication for video and conference calls without the need for external speakers.
*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
49-inch with 144Hz refresh rate
Go wider. Play faster.
The expansive 49-inch display with DQHD (5120×1440) resolution offers an ultra-wide field of view, ideal for immersive gaming. Nano IPS technology and up to 144Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant colours and smooth motion in every moment of play.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Speedy screen, smooth gameplay
Enjoy smooth and stable gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, AMD FreeSync™, and various in-game support features.
Split-screen image comparing screen tearing and stutter on the left with smooth, clear gameplay on the right, showing the effect of adaptive sync and high refresh rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dual Controller (KVM Switch)
Control multiple devices with a single monitor
Work seamlessly across two PCs with one monitor, keyboard, and mouse—just drag and drop files using the Dual Controller.
*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 49U950A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Adaptive brightness
Automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient light using a built-in sensor, which can help reduce eye strain and improve eye comfort.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Live colour low blue light
LG’s Live colour Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.
*TÜV Rheinland certification (Low Blue Light – Hardware Solution) 1111255356
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Clutter-free with sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, providing a comfortable user experience and a clutter-free workspace. It enables height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and is compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
49
Display - Resolution
5120 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
32:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Display - Curvature
3800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Display - Response Time
5ms(GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
49
Size [cm]
124.46cm
Resolution
5120 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
32:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.234 x 0.234
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms(GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
3800R
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
HDR Effect
YES
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
Auto Brightness
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
User Defined Key
YES
PBP
YES (2PBP)
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Built-in KVM
YES
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
Speaker
10W x 2
Rich Bass
YES
POWER
Type
Built-in Power
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 598.2 x 260.0 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2 mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1330 x 298 x 490
Weight with Stand [kg]
17.3 kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.6 kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
22.0 kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Display Port
YES
USB-C
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
