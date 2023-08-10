About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Full HD LCD Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Full HD LCD Monitor

W2453SQ

24" Full HD LCD Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

24

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Contrast Ratio

50000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

170 /160 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Colour Gamut

72% (CIE1931)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

FEATURES

F Engine

Yes

ez-Zooming

Yes

sRGB

Yes

Auto Bright

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Forte Manager

Yes

Cinema Mode

Yes

Photo Effect

Yes

Live Sensor

Yes

Time Control

Yes

4:3 in Wide

Yes

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)

Swivel(Angle)

355º

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

TUV-Type

SEMKO

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA

Yes

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

582.3 x 212 x 444.4

Set (without Stand)

582.3 x 66.3 x 430.8

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

5.603

Set without Stand (Kg)

5.36

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 