3D Ready DLP projector with a 3D optimiser to support four types of 3D
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Display Technology
0.55" DMD S450(DDP2431)
Native Resolution
XGA (1024 x 768)
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)
3200
Contrast Ratio (FIFO)
2300:1
Noise (dB)
High Brightness: 35, Economic: 32
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
90%
Colour wheel
4 segment(RGBW)
Projection Lens
Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.17x
Projection Image
Standard: 100"@4m, Throw Ratio: 1.94/2.27
Projection Offset
115%
Lamp Power (W)
UHP / 230W
Lamp life (hours)
3000
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
Menu Language
Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portuguese / Chinese Simplified/ Polski/ Brazilian Portuguese
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3,Just Scan,Set By Program, 16:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom
Sound
5W + 5W Stereo Speaker
Dimension (mm)
292 x 260 x 80
Weight (kg)
3.5
Power Consumption (W)
298W / Stand-By 1W under
Power Supply
AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz
Input Signal Compatibility
Digital(HDMI): 1080p/1080i/720p/576p/480p, up to 1600x1200@60Hz, RGB:up to 1600x1200@60Hz, Component Video:1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video: NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL-M,N,60,B,D,G,H,I/SECAM
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
RGB Input
2xRGB in
RGB Output
1xRGB out
Video Input
S Video: No, Composite: 1, Component (Y/Pb/Pr): 2 (Thru RGB), RS-232C: 1
Audio
PC Audio in x 2
-
1
-
2 (thru RGB)
-
RJ45
-
3 (Ver 1.4, 3D)
-
1 (Photo, Movie, Music, Fileviewer)
-
1
SPECIAL FEATURES
DivX Display
Yes
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes, (Vertical) ±40˚
Picture Still
Yes
Quick Power on/off
Yes (On-12sec, Off-30sec)
Auto Sleep
Yes (Off/10/20/30/60/ 90/120/180/240)
Blank
Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo, Captured image)
Image Flip
Yes - Vertical/Horizontal
Colour Temperature
Yes
Color Temperature
Yes
BrilliantColor™
Yes
Black Level Control
Yes (High / Low)
Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)
Yes
3D Ready
Yes (DLP Ready Type, HDMI ver.1.4_3D)
-
Yes (MP3, DivX, Photo)
-
Yes (Office, PDF, HWP)
-
Yes
DESIGN
Cabinet Colour
DDM Silver
Local Key
Yes
Kensington Lock
Yes
Lamp
Top Replacement
ACCESSORY
Cable
D-sub, Power cord
Remote control
Yes
AAA * 2EA Battery
Yes
Safety Regulation
CE, CB, FCC, UL, KCC, KC, Class-B
