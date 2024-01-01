Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Technology

    0.7" DMD (DDP3020)

  • Native Resolution

    XGA (1024 x 768)

  • Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

    5000

  • Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

    2800:1

  • Noise (dB)

    High Brightness: 36, Economic: 33

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    >80%

  • Colour wheel

    6 segment (RGBWYC)

  • Projection Lens

    Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.2x

  • Projection Image

    Standard: 100"@2.5m (4:3) Semi Short Throw, Throw Ratio: 1.23/1.47

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Lamp Power (W)

    UHP / 300W

  • Lamp life (hours)

    2000

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB Input

    2xRGB in

  • RGB Output

    1xRGB out

  • Video Input

    S Video: No, Composite: 1, Component (Y/Pb/Pr): 2 (Thru RGB), RS-232C: 1

  • Composite(AV) in

    1

  • Component (YPbPr)

    2 (thru RGB)

  • Ethernet

    1 (RJ45)

  • HDMI

    1 (Ver 1.3)

  • USB

    1xUSB(SVC)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Advanced (H/V)

  • Picture Still

    Yes

  • Quick Power on/off

    Yes (On-12sec, Off-20sec)

  • Auto Sleep

    Yes (Off/10/20/30/60/ 90/120/180/240)

  • Auto Source Detection

    Yes

  • Blank

    Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo, Captured image)

  • Image Flip

    Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

  • Colour Temperature

    Yes (Warm, Medium, Cool, Natural)

  • Over Scan

    Yes (0~10%)

  • BrilliantColor™

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes (High / Low)

  • Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)

    Yes

  • VIDI™

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Colour

    Titan Silver / Black

  • Local Key

    Yes

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Lamp

    Top Replacement

ACCESSORY

  • Cable

    D-sub, Power cord

  • Remote control

    Yes

  • CD Manual

    Yes

  • AAA * 2EA Battery

    Yes

  • Safety Regulation

    CE, IEC, MIC, USA/ Japanese/ Chinese

