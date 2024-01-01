Home Entertainment Projector

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Technology

    0.62 DMD

  • Native Resolution

    720P(1280 x 720)

  • Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

    1800

  • Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

    2500:1

  • Noise (dB)

    High Brightness: 27, Economic: 23

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    >95%

  • Colour wheel

    7 segment(RGBWRGB)

  • Projection Lens

    Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.16x

  • Projection Image

    Screen Size: 40~250inch, Standard: 100inch 4.1m, Throw Ratio: 1.8/2.1(wide/tele)

  • Projection Offset

    1.34

  • Lamp Power (W)

    220W

  • Lamp life (hours)

    3000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portuguese / Chinese Simplified/ polski/ Brazilian Portuguese

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    Native 16:9, Support 4:3

  • Dimension (mm)

    302 x 271 x 95

  • Weight (kg)

    3.4

  • Power Consumption (W)

    280 / Stand-By 5 under

  • Power Supply

    AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz

  • Input Signal Compatibility

    Digital(DVI,HDMI): Up to SXGA+(1400X1050@75Hz) HDMI 1080p(60Hz/50Hz/24Hz) , RGB: Up to SXGA+(1400X1050@75Hz), Component Video: 1080p / 1080i / 720p / 576p / 576i / 480p / 480i, Composite Video(incl. S-Video): NTSC/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB Input

    1xRGB in

  • RGB Output

    1xRGB out

  • Video Input

    1xS Video, 1xComposite, 1xComponent(YPbPr)

  • Digital

    1xHDMI

  • USB

    1xUSB(SVC)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes

  • Picture Still

    Yes

  • Quick Power on/off

    Yes

  • Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Smart Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Brilliant Color™

    Yes

  • Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)

    Yes

  • VIDI™

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Glossy Silver

ACCESSORY

  • Power code

    Yes

  • Cable

    Power code, D-sub 15 pin cable, Video cable

  • Remote control

    Yes

  • Quick setup Guide

    Yes

  • Lens Cap

    Yes

  • CD Manual

    Yes

  • AAA * 2EA Battery

    Yes

