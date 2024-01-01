Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ProBeam WUXGA Laser Projector with 5,000ANSI

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ProBeam WUXGA Laser Projector with 5,000ANSI

BF50NST

LG ProBeam WUXGA Laser Projector with 5,000ANSI

Front view
Print

Key Spec

  • Native Resolution

    WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    4 coner Keystone (H/V)

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

All Spec

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    29dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")

  • Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    English/Spanish /French/Portuguese /Russian/Arabic/ Indonesian/ Persian

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/16:10/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Surround Audio

  • DTS-HD

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9.2kg

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.0kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    380W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

  • RS-232C

  • IP control

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • HDBaseT

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.5 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

  • Background Image

  • Contents Suggestion

    Home

  • Internet Browser

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    ○ (Thru TV Plus App)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

  • File(Office) Viewer

  • Setting Guide

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

  • DICOM

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    4 coner Keystone (H/V)

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

  • Noise Reduction

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

  • Blank

  • Self Diagnosis

  • Expert controlvADJ

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

  • Leg-Stand

    ○ (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

  • Warranty Card

  • Remote Control - Normal

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

SMART PROJECTORS

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 