ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU60PST

Front view

LG ProBeam

LG ProBeam

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

3840 x 2160 4K UHD l 5,000 ANSI Lumens

Smart

Wireless Connection l webOS

Usability

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% l Zoom x 1.6

Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

6,000 ANSI Lumens : Boost Power of Presentation
6,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost Power of Presentation

 

6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

This corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU60 complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift
Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift
12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector

Sufficiently Compact Size

LG BU60, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K hi-resolution and 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

webOS + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.

Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BU60 keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)
Key Spec

  • Native Resolution

    WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    6000

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    6000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    33dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    30dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    29dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    33dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")

  • Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Surround Audio

  • DTS-HD

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9.7kg

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    440W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

  • RS-232C

  • IP control

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • HDBaseT

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.5 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

  • Background Image

  • Contents Suggestion

    Home

  • Internet Browser

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    ○ (Thru TV Plus App)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

  • File(Office) Viewer

  • Setting Guide

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

  • DICOM

  • TruMotion

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

  • Noise Reduction

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

  • Blank

  • Self Diagnosis

  • Expert controlvADJ

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Grey

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

  • Leg-Stand

    ○ (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

  • Warranty Card

  • Remote Control - Normal

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

SMART PROJECTORS

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

