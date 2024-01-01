We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BX403B
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Technology
0.7" DMD (DDP3020)
-
Native Resolution
XGA (1024 x 768)
-
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)
4000
-
Contrast Ratio (FIFO)
2800:1
-
Noise (dB)
High Brightness: 33, Economic: 30
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
>80%
-
Colour wheel
6 segment (RGBWYC)
-
Projection Lens
Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.2x
-
Projection Image
Standard: 100"@2.5m (4:3) Semi Short Throw, Throw Ratio: 1.23/1.47
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Lamp Power (W)
UHP / 300W
-
Lamp life (hours)
2000
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Korean/ English/ French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish/ Portuguese/ Chinese Simplified/ Polish/ Brazilian/ Portuguese/ Japanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
Native 4:3, Support 16:9/15:10
-
Dimension (mm)
403 x 293 x 136
-
Weight (kg)
5.8
-
Power Consumption (W)
380W(100V) / 355W(240V) / Stand-By 1W under
-
Power Supply
AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz
-
Input Signal Compatibility
Digital(HDMI): 1080i/720p/576p/480p, up to SXGA+(1400x1050@60Hz), RGB up to SXGA+(1400x1050@60Hz), Component Video 1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL/PAL-M/PAL-N/ SECAM
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
RGB Input
2xRGB in
-
RGB Output
1xRGB out
-
Video Input
S Video: No, Composite: 1, Component (Y/Pb/Pr): 2 (Thru RGB), RS-232C: 1
-
Composite(AV) in
1
-
Component (YPbPr)
2 (thru RGB)
-
Ethernet
1 (RJ45)
-
HDMI
1 (Ver 1.3)
-
USB
1xUSB(SVC)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Advanced (H/V)
-
Picture Still
Yes
-
Quick Power on/off
Yes (On-12sec, Off-20sec)
-
Auto Sleep
Yes (Off/10/20/30/60/ 90/120/180/240)
-
Auto Source Detection
Yes
-
Blank
Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo, Captured image)
-
Image Flip
Yes - Vertical/Horizontal
-
Colour Temperature
Yes (Warm, Medium, Cool, Natural)
-
Over Scan
Yes (0~10%)
-
BrilliantColor™
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes (High / Low)
-
Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)
Yes
-
VIDI™
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Colour
Titan Silver / Black
-
Local Key
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Lamp
Top Replacement
ACCESSORY
-
Cable
D-sub, Power cord
-
Remote control
Yes
-
CD Manual
Yes
-
AAA * 2EA Battery
Yes
-
Safety Regulation
CE, IEC, MIC, USA/ Japanese/ Chinese
