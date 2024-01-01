We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Technology Delivers Innovative 3D Presentation
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Technology
0.61" SXRD (2Set), 120Hz.
-
Native Resolution
1080p(1920x1080)
-
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)
2500
-
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens) - 3D
1250
-
Contrast Ratio(FOFO)
7000:1
-
Noise (dB)
High Brightness: 37, Economic: 32
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
>90%
-
Projection Lens
Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.3x
-
Projection Image
Standard: 100"@3m, Throw Ratio: 1.58/2.1
-
Projection Offset
±100%
-
Lamp Power (W)
220W x 2ea / Philips
-
Lamp life (hours)
3000
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portguses / Chinese Simplified/polish/Turkish/ Russia/Brazil / Arabic
-
Aspect Ratio Control
Native 16:9, Support Set by program/ 4:3/Just scan,zoom/ Cinema zoom
-
Dimension (mm)
560 x 501 x 190
-
Weight (kg)
21.1
-
Power Consumption (W)
625
-
Power Supply
AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz
-
Input Signal Compatibility
Digital(HDMI): Up to 1080p (60Hz/50Hz/24Hz), RGB:Up to 1600x1200 (1920x1080) 60Hz, Component Video:1080p/1080i/720p /576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video: Ntsc/PAL/SECAM/ NTSC4.43/PAL-M/ PAL-N/PAL60
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
RGB Input
1xRGB in
-
RGB Output
1xRGB out
-
Video Input
1xComposite, 1xComponent (YPbPr)
-
Ethernet
RJ45
-
HDMI
3 (Ver 1.4, 3D)
-
USB
1xUSB(SVC)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Advanced (H/V)
-
Auto Sleep
(Off/10/20/30/60/ 90/120/180/240)
-
Blank
Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo)
-
Image Flip
Yes - Vertical/Horizontal
-
Color Temperature
Yes
-
Lens Shift
Yes - Vertical
-
Over Scan
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Dark Silver
-
Local Key
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Lamp
Bottom Side
ACCESSORY
-
Cable
D-sub, Power cord
-
CD Manual
Yes
