We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam LED Real 4K UHD RGBB LED 1500 Lumen 150000: 1
Key Spec
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
○
-
Background Image
○
-
Premium CP
○
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
○
-
Contents Suggestion
○
-
Internet Browser
○
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
○
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
○
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
○
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
○
-
File(Office) Viewer
○
-
Setting Guide
○ (Bean Bird)
-
Closed Caption
○
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.