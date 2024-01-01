Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Full HD Laser Projector Laser (LD + P/W) 2000 Lumen 150000: 1

Full HD Laser Projector Laser (LD + P/W) 2000 Lumen 150000: 1

HF80LSR

Full HD Laser Projector Laser (LD + P/W) 2000 Lumen 150000: 1

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD (1920 x 1080)

  • Brightness (Lumen, lm)

    2000

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    150,000: 1

  • Noise - High Brightness

    30dB (A)↓

  • Noise - Normal

    28dB (A)↓

  • Noise - Economic

    26dB (A)↓

  • Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

    85%

  • Projection Lens - Focus

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    1.1 x

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    30" ~ 120"

  • Projection Image - Standard

    80"@2.46m (40"@1.23m)

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.4

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Light source - Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    20,000Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All - Direction Zoom

  • Sound

    3W + 3W Stereo, Dolby Surround Audio, DTS-HD, Clear Voice III

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    108 x 252.3 x 140

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    2.1kg

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    315 x 154 x 317

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    3.5kg

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter
    (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB

    2 (Type A, USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

  • Wireless Mirroring

    Screen Share (MiraCast)

  • Wireless DLNA

    Yes (Contents Sharing)

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    Yes (Thru TV Plus App)

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)

    Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport

  • Bluetooth Sound Out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • File (Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.0 (Smart)

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    Yes

  • Home / Recent / MyApp

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

  • Eco Function

    Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time), Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off, HDD Eco Mode

ADDED FEATURES

  • Quick (Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Colour Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • HDMI simplink (CEC)

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Cable - Adaptor

    1

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote Control

    Motion Remote + Battery

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    CE/CB

