LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI
Display
3840 x 2160 4K UHD l 5,000 ANSI Lumens
Smart
Wireless Connection l webOS
Usability
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% l Zoom x 1.6
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
Scalable & Adaptive Projector
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
Flexible and Easy Installation
With Lens Shift (H ± 20%, V ± 50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
5000
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Warping
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
-
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
-
Audio out
-
○
-
HDBaseT
-
1
-
HDMI
-
2
-
IP control
-
○
-
RJ45
-
1
-
RS-232C
-
○
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Background Image
-
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Warping
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
○
-
Image Flip
-
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
○
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
○
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
○
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
○
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
○
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
○
-
Internet Browser
-
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
○
-
Noise Reduction
-
○
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
○
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Self Diagnosis
-
○
-
Setting Guide
-
○ (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
○
-
TruMotion
-
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
○
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
○ (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Black Level Control
-
○
-
Blank
-
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
○
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
○
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
○
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Home
-
DICOM
-
○
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
○
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
○ (On / Off)
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
○
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
○
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
○
-
Warranty Card
-
○
-
Kensington Lock
-
○
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
○
-
Leg-Stand
-
○ (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
OSD Languages
-
English/Spanish /French/Portuguese /Russian/Arabic/ Indonesian/ Persian
-
Lens Shift
-
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
-
29dB(A)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
380W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.30 - 2.08
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
580 x 441 x 273
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Clear Voice
-
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
-
○
-
DTS-HD
-
○
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
11.5kg
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
9.7kg
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
5000
-
Changeable F#
-
○
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
BU50NST
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI