4K UHD Laser CineBeam Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)***
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
2500
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
150,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
32dB (A)↓
-
Noise - Normal
28dB (A) ↓
-
Noise - Economic
25dB (A) ↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
85%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
1.2 x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
40" ~ 150"
-
Projection Image - Standard
150"@4.3~5.2m
100"@2.9~3.5m
40"@1.2~1.4m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.3 - 1.56
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Light source - Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/Italian/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified polish/Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/Greek/Arabic/Turkish/Taiwanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All - Direction Zoom
-
Sound
7W + 7W Stereo (Woofer + tweeter), Dolby Surround Audio, DTS-HD, Clear Voice II
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
165 x 165 x 470
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
6.5Kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
280W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W ↓
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built - in)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to UHD (60Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
2 (Type A; 1 USB3.0, 1 USB2.0)
MAIN FEATURES
-
Wireless Mirroring
Smart Share (MiraCast, Contents Sharing)
-
Wireless DLNA
Yes (Contents Sharing)
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)
Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
Non - smart webOS 3.5
-
Contents Suggestion
Home
-
LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
Yes (Vertical)
-
Eco Function
Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time), Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off, HDD Eco Mode
ADDED FEATURES
-
Quick (Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 10Sec off 2Sec)
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Background Image Blue Blank
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Eye Care Sensor
Yes
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Real Cinema
Yes
-
Trumotion
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Astro black
-
Local Key
Tact Key
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
Yes
-
Mirror Reflector
Yes
-
Cord Reel (Power Cable)
Yes
-
Handle
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
