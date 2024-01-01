We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Whole new type UST LED projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
Full HD(1920x1080)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
1000
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
150,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
30dB(A)
-
Noise - Normal
24dB(A)
-
Noise - Economic
21dB(A)
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
80%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
60" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image - Standard
80"@51.4cm
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
0.29
-
Projection Offset
125%
-
Light source - Type
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
30,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
English / French/ Spanish/ German / Italian / Swedish / Portuguese / polish/ Russian/ Greek / Turkish
-
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3/Just scan/Original/Full Wide/ 16:9/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Sound
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
131 x 309 x 128/89 (including mirror/discluding mirror)
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.9kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
100W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - RF
DTV/ATV
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - RGB
1280*1024(60Hz) (incl. 1080p 60Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video
1080i/p, 720p, 480i/p, 576i/p
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video
NTSC, PAL
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
RGB in
1
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
1
-
Composite(AV) in
Phone to AV in
-
Composite(AV) Audio in
Phone to AV in
-
Component (YPbPr)
RGB to Component in
-
Component (YPbPr) Audio in
RGB to Component in
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
2 (1 MHL)
-
USB
1
-
RF IN
1
MAIN FEATURES
-
3D
3D Optimizer
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Horizontal/Vertical (Edge Adjustment, a.k.a 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Auto Keystone
Yes (Vertical)
-
Picture Still
Yes
-
Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Auto Sleep (Off)
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Blank
Yes (Blue, Green)
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Closed Caption
Yes (Teletext, Subtitle)
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)
Yes (HD DivX)
-
File(Office) Viewer
Yes
-
DTV Tuner
Yes (DVB-T2)
-
Wireless Mirroring
Screen Share
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL
Yes
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter
Yes
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Titan Black
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)
Simple Book
-
CD Manual
Yes
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
3D Glasses
DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)
-
Cable - Phone to Comp.
1
-
Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)
1
-
Cable - Adaptor
1
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote control
Remote Control (New) + Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
