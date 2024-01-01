We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1280 x 720 RGB LED 130 Lumens 100000:1
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
HD(1280x720)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
130
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
100,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
29 dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Normal
25 dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Economic
22 dB(A) ↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
80% ↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
10" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image - Standard
40"@1.4m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.57
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Light source - Type
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
30,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Korean / English / L-Spanish / L-French / Brazilian Portuguese / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Polish / Portuguese / Russian / Turkish / Slovenian / Bulgarian / Croatian / Hungarian / Czech / Romania / Dutch / Japanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Cinema Zoom/
-
Sound
1W mono
-
Battery
Built-in type (up to 2.5H)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
115 x 115 x 44.3
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
460g
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
25W (Display Only) 32W (Recharge + Display)
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
1 (MHL)
-
USB
1 (Type A)
MAIN FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
Yes (Vertical)
-
Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)
Yes
-
Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Auto Sleep (Off)
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Blank
Yes (Blue, Green)
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)
Yes (HD DivX)
-
File(Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Wireless Mirroring
Screen Share
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL
Yes
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter
Yes
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Front / Side / Back Brow -Top / Bottom White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book) (will be changed, TBA)
simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Cable - Adaptor
1
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote Control
Remote Control (Card Type) + Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB,VCCI, JATE (EU, Japan)
