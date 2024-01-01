Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HD Compact Projector with upto 4 hours battery life 1280 x 720 RGB LED 250 Lumen 100000:1

PH30JG

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    HD(1280x720)

  • Brightness (Lumen, lm)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    100,000:1

  • Noise - High Brightness

    29 dB(A) ↓

  • Noise - Normal

    25 dB(A) ↓

  • Noise - Economic

    22 dB(A) ↓

  • Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

    90% ↑

  • Projection Lens - Focus

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    20" ~ 100"

  • Projection Image - Standard

    40"@1.2m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.3

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Light source - Type

    RGB LED

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Arabic / Brazilian Portuguese / Bulgarian / Canadian French / Chinese Simplified / Croatian / Czech / Dutch / English / French / German / Hungarian / Italian / Japanese / Korean / Latvian / Lithuanian / L-Spanish / Polish / Portuguese / Romania / Russian / Serbia / Slovene / Spanish / Turkish (Confirmed)

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Cinema Zoom/

  • Sound

    1W mono, Dolby Surround Audio, Clear Voice II

  • Battery

    33.3Wh (9,000mAh), Up to 4 hours

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    85.5 x 146.9 x 36.5

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    490g

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    259 x 198 x 83

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    1.1kg

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    45W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - USB Type-C

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • HDMI

    1 (MHL)

  • USB

    1 (Type A, USB2.0), 1* (Type C, USB2.0, DP)
    Charging
    - device to PJTR : 5V/1A
    - PJTR t device : 5V/1A~20V/2A

MAIN FEATURES

  • Wireless Mirroring

    Screen Share

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)

    MHL, Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport

  • Bluetooth Sound Out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • File (Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Eco Function

    Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off

ADDED FEATURES

  • Quick (Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Blank

    Yes (Blue, Green)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Colour Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Tact Switch

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Built-in Hinge type

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Cable - Adaptor

    1

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote Control

    Normal Remote + Battery

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    CE/CB, VCCI, JATE, Chinese

