HD Compact Projector with upto 4 hours battery life 1280 x 720 RGB LED 250 Lumen 100000:1
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
HD(1280x720)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
100,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
29 dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Normal
25 dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Economic
22 dB(A) ↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
90% ↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
20" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image - Standard
40"@1.2m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.3
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Light source - Type
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
30,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Arabic / Brazilian Portuguese / Bulgarian / Canadian French / Chinese Simplified / Croatian / Czech / Dutch / English / French / German / Hungarian / Italian / Japanese / Korean / Latvian / Lithuanian / L-Spanish / Polish / Portuguese / Romania / Russian / Serbia / Slovene / Spanish / Turkish (Confirmed)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Cinema Zoom/
-
Sound
1W mono, Dolby Surround Audio, Clear Voice II
-
Battery
33.3Wh (9,000mAh), Up to 4 hours
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
85.5 x 146.9 x 36.5
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
490g
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
259 x 198 x 83
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
1.1kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
45W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - USB Type-C
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
1 (MHL)
-
USB
1 (Type A, USB2.0), 1* (Type C, USB2.0, DP)
Charging
- device to PJTR : 5V/1A
- PJTR t device : 5V/1A~20V/2A
MAIN FEATURES
-
Wireless Mirroring
Screen Share
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)
MHL, Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
Yes (Vertical)
-
Eco Function
Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off
ADDED FEATURES
-
Quick (Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Blank
Yes (Blue, Green)
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Tact Switch
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Built-in Hinge type
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Cable - Adaptor
1
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote Control
Normal Remote + Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB, VCCI, JATE, Chinese
