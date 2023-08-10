About Cookies on This Site

Full HD 1080P CineBeam Compact Projector RGB LED 600 Lumen 100000:1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Full HD 1080P CineBeam Compact Projector RGB LED 600 Lumen 100000:1

PF50KS

Full HD 1080P CineBeam Compact Projector RGB LED 600 Lumen 100000:1

Experience Stunning Full HD
Full HD Picture Quality

Experience Stunning Full HD

 

The first Full HD battery built-in LG MiniBeam series uses 1080p resolution to provide twice the image clarity of basic HD projectors for more natural-looking details.

Perfect Image Alignment
Vertical Auto Keystone

Perfect Image Alignment

 

The vertical auto keystone only takes seconds to automatically detect and correct screen image distortion for optimized projection alignment.

Bigger than Life
Up to 100 Inches in Size

Bigger than Life

 

Experience a truly cinematic viewing environment with projection screens up to 100 inches in size.

Making It Smarter and Easier1
Web Browsers

Making It Smarter and Easier

 

LG's exclusive Smart TV platform, webOS is simple to set up and makes it easy to discover internet content like YouTube.

*Smart contents and UI can be updated depend on provider's condition.

Compact and Lightweight
Single-hand Grip Size

Compact and Lightweight

 

The convenient, compact design makes this projector easy to bring with you anywhere. Just carry it in your briefcase or handbag. So you can enjoy using it later.

Triple Wireless Perfection1
2.5 Hours Battery Life

Triple Wireless Perfection

 

Together with wireless smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth sound, and the built-in battery which lasts up to 2.5 hours, you can free yourself from messy cables.

Charging and Screen Mirroring
USB Type-C™

Charging and Screen Mirroring

 

The USB Type-C™ port enables convenient screen mirroring from a compatible laptop, tablet, or smartphone, while charging your device at the same time using just a single cable.

Easy to Connect1
Simple USB Plug and Play

Easy to Connect

 

Just plug and play USB to enjoy movies, picture and music. You can also use this to work on document files such as Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, and Word.

Longer Lamp Life <br>1
30,000 Hours Long LED

Longer Lamp Life

 

The powerful LED light source displays deep, natural colours, and lasts up to 30,000 hours. If you played videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the LED light source would last for 10 years.



Key Spec

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

600

Type

RGB LED

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Output

1W + 1W Stereo

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION LENS

Zoom

Fixed

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

KCC, KC

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Warranty Card

Remote Control - Normal

FEATURES

Noise Reduction

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (Full HD)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

File(Office) Viewer

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 3.5 (Smart)

Premium CP

Processor

Dual-core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

Upscaler

○ (Full HD)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

White balance setting (Expert control)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

Auto Keystone

○(Vertical)

Black Level Control

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Closed Caption

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Management System (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Contents Suggestion

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

DTV Tuner

○ (ATSC)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

710g

PROJECTION IMAGE

Throw Ratio

1.4

Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

40"@1.24m 100"@3.1m

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Output

1W + 1W Stereo

NOISE

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

23dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)↓

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

BATTERY

Running time

Up to 2.5 hours

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

170 x 170 x 49

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

600

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Top - White / Bottom - Gray

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

Local Key

Tact Key

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

90%↑

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RF IN

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

1 (USB2.0)

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

1 (USB2.0, DP) ※ Charging - PJTR to device : 5V/1A

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)

RF

DTV/ATV

USB Type-C

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English / Korean

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(PF50KS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

