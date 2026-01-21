Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere

About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Top-down view of LG Sound Suite spatial audio system on a matte silver surface, showing speakers, subwoofer, and a wireless soundbar.

Top-down view of LG Sound Suite spatial audio system on a matte silver surface, showing speakers, subwoofer, and a wireless soundbar.

The world's first soundbar audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect LG Sound Suite is a premium audio system with flexible speaker combination and placement options. Through Wi-Fi connectivity, it intelligently adapts to you and your space, delivering sound that senses your environment and fills it with optimized clarity.
Key Features Product Components Specs Learn More
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location for optimized surround sound. 2) Top-down view of a surround sound system with Sound Follow technology for optimal sound wherever you go. 3) LG Sound Suite Room Calibration analyzes the space and speaker positions to deliver the best surround sound system 4) Close up of LG Sound Suite speaker with metallic silver and black premium design. 5) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos 3D spatial audio and Peerless units for premium sound. 6) A modern living room with wall mounted TV and LG Sound Suite surround sound system with AI-driven spatial audio adaptation.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location for optimized surround sound. 2) Top-down view of a surround sound system with Sound Follow technology for optimal sound wherever you go. 3) LG Sound Suite Room Calibration analyzes the space and speaker positions to deliver the best surround sound system 4) Close up of LG Sound Suite speaker with metallic silver and black premium design. 5) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos 3D spatial audio and Peerless units for premium sound. 6) A modern living room with wall mounted TV and LG Sound Suite surround sound system with AI-driven spatial audio adaptation.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

*The Sound Follow feature will be available starting January 13, 2026.

 

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location for optimized surround sound. 2) Top-down view of a surround sound system with Sound Follow technology for optimal sound wherever you go. 3) LG Sound Suite Room Calibration analyzes the space and speaker positions to deliver the best surround sound system 4) Close up of LG Sound Suite speaker with metallic silver and black premium design. 5) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos 3D spatial audio and Peerless units for premium sound. 6) A modern living room with wall mounted TV and LG Sound Suite surround sound system with AI-driven spatial audio adaptation.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Sound Follow™

AI-powered Sound Follow optimises sound wherever you move

No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyses not just the space itself, but also your position within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

A video shows how Sound Follow works

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location for optimized surround sound. 2) Top-down view of a surround sound system with Sound Follow technology for optimal sound wherever you go. 3) LG Sound Suite Room Calibration analyzes the space and speaker positions to deliver the best surround sound system 4) Close up of LG Sound Suite speaker with metallic silver and black premium design. 5) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos 3D spatial audio and Peerless units for premium sound. 6) A modern living room with wall mounted TV and LG Sound Suite surround sound system with AI-driven spatial audio adaptation.

*Supported on smartphones with UWB.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*The Sound Follow feature will be available starting January 13, 2026.

*Sound Follow is only available when connected to the H7.

Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space

By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

Top-down view of a living room with circular sound waves spreading evenly from the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location for optimized surround sound. 2) Top-down view of a surround sound system with Sound Follow technology for optimal sound wherever you go. 3) LG Sound Suite Room Calibration analyzes the space and speaker positions to deliver the best surround sound system 4) Close up of LG Sound Suite speaker with metallic silver and black premium design. 5) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos 3D spatial audio and Peerless units for premium sound. 6) A modern living room with wall mounted TV and LG Sound Suite surround sound system with AI-driven spatial audio adaptation.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Premium sound redefined by Peerless heritage and Dolby technology

All LG Sound Suite products feature units from Peerless, a renowned audio solution brand with a 100-year heritage. Carefully crafted high-performance components, combined with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, brings concert-quality sound right into your home.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

LG Sound Suite surround sound system on a dark stage, composed of a wireless soundbars, speaker and subwoofer connected by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology for audio quality.

LG Sound Suite surround sound system on a dark stage, composed of a wireless soundbars, speaker and subwoofer connected by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology for audio quality.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Beyond Soundbar.
This is Sound Suite.

What are the differences?

 
sound suite
sound suite
Can I use this speaker on its own without connecting it to another device?X
How many (surround) speakers can be connected?42
Can I place the speakers freely without any space limitations?X
Can I connect the surround speakers directly to the TV? *X
Does the surround get optimised when the listeners move?X

  *Direct connection with TV only with compatible LG TV models.

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimises the sound for you.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Freedom to connect directly to your TV

Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and will expand to include all OLED and QNED TVs in 2026.

Table Caption
FeaturesStereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7
A pair of M9 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 9
Stereo Suite 5
AI ProcessorXXX
Sound ExperienceReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Channels & speaker unitsUp to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
Product ListM7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
TV SizeAbove 65"Above 65"Above 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailable. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
Sound FollowXXX
Room Calibration ProOOO

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers. 

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
Cinema Suite 7
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setup
Channels & speaker units13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units 7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable
Sound FollowOOOOOO
Room Calibration ProOOOOOO

Premium design elevating space

Premium design elevating space

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Explore each sound unit in detail

Learn more about each Sound Suite wireless speaker through the links below.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

  1. H7

    The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

    Learn More

  2. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

    Learn More

  3. M5

    Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

    Learn More

  4. W7

    A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

     

    Learn More

FAQ

Q.

What is Sound Suite?

A.

LG's Sound Suite is a premium spatial home audio system that allows for the flexible placement and arrangement of soundbars, speakers and subwoofers. It uses Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) to optimize the audio based on the user's position, regardless of how the devices are arranged.

 

Learn more about each Sound Suite wireless speaker:

H7 (all-in-one sound system), M7 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 2.1.1), M5 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 1.1.1)*, W7 (subwoofer with immersive deep bass).

 

*M5 requires connection of two or more units.

Q.

What are the key advantages of Sound Suite?

A.

Key advantages of LG's Sound Suite include :  

- Flexible placement & expansion of wireless speakers

- Immersive audio for a surround sound experience

- Easy control & simple design

Q.

How many speakers can I connect with Sound Suite?

A.

You can connect up to four Sound Suite wireless speakers (M7, M5) and an additional subwoofer (W7) with Sound Suite H7.

You can also connect up to four speakers with your DAFC-supported LG TV*.

 

*If your TV is connected to W7 woofer, you can only connect up to 3 Sound Suite speakers.

Q.

What is the best home audio system for my living room?

A.

The best home audio system depends on your room size, audio preferences, and setup convenience. 

 

If your room layout or space limits make traditional setups difficult, LG’s new Sound Suite might be a good choice. Sound Suite allows you to customize the combination and placement of speakers, soundbar and subwoofers and delivers an optimial sound quality.

There are over 20 different combinations available with Sound Suite, so you can customize the setup depending on the size of your home or your needs.

Q.

Should I get a Soundbar or a Home Theater setup?

A.

Choosing between Soundbars and Home Theater setup depends on your priorities on sound immersion, customization / connectivity of audio devices, and room space. 

 

If you'd like to enhance the audio quality of your TV in a modest-sized room, consider purchasing Soundbars. A soundbar is easy to setup with minimal clutter. However, if you'd like to experience a more immersive, cinematic sound at home and have a more customizable layout, home theater systems would be a better choice.

 

Sound Suite is a good option if you'd like to customize your own set of speakers/soundbars at home and freely locate them wherever you want. You can choose the components you like using Sound Suite and flexibly combine them to create a surround sound environment.

Q.

How is Sound Suite different to traditional Soundbars?

A.

Soundbar is a compact speaker system that enhances TV sound quality, with a sleek, space-saving design and wireless connectivity. 

Unlike traditional soundbars, Sound Suite allows you to customize and connect up to 4 rear speakers* (Soundbars only allow up to 2), in any space or location for an immersive surround sound. It optimises the sound of the speakers based on the listener's position to expand the audio system in your home. 

 

*Sound Suite M5 or M7 speakers.

Q.

Can I connect my speakers directly to my LG TV using Sound Suite?

A.

Yes, you can connect speakers (M7 and M5) directly to your LG TV if your TV supports Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC)*. If your TV does not support DAFC, you can use Sound Suite H7 to link your TV and speakers for high-quality multi-channel audio.

Sound Suite provides stable wireless audio transmission between devices with consistent audio performance.

 

For recommended setups connecting to your TV, please refer to the Stereo Suite 7 / 5 chart in this page.

 

*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and to OLED and QNED TVs sized 85 inches or above in 2026.

Q.

What is Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) and how does it work on Sound Suite?

A.

LG Sound Suite supports Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC)*, which serves to pair a TV or soundbar system with wireless speakers to deliver an optimal sound based on the user's position**.

 

Key features of DAFC:

- Flexible speaker placement: you can place your wireless speakers however you want in your room.

- Easy system expansion: you can add additional Sound Suite speaker devices to your system to create a more immersive sound.

- Optimized speakers: connected speakers will provide an optimized sound.

- Simple setup: out-of-box calibration uses mics to effortlessly locate in-room speakers.

 

*To use DAFC, you need an LG TV that supports DAFC to connect speakers. If your TV does not support DAFC or is from another brand, you need H7 to enable this feature.

 

**To enjoy a full Dolby Atmos experience, we recommend positioning the loudspeakers facing the listening position.Also, avoid placing your speakers behind the TV or in the corner.

Q.

How does Sound Follow and Room Calibration Pro enhance Sound Suite's audio?

A.

Sound Follow* is an exclusive feature of Sound Suite -- it optimises the audio to create a "sweet spot" according to the listener's position.

 

Room Calibration Pro** utilizes spatial recognition technology to measure the characteristics of the user's environment. It then adjusts the soundbar's audio settings to suit the environment. 

 

*Applied model: Sound Suite H7

**Applied models: Sound Suite H7, M7, M5