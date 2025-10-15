About Cookies on This Site

Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar for 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar for 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

H7
Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • AI Sound Pro+
  • Sound Follow
More
LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

The AI-tuned core of the lineup —
LG Sound Suite H7

H7 is a premium bar-type speaker at the core of the LG Sound Suite lineup. As the world’s first soundbar audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, it supports spatial optimization along with flexible installation and expansion. Powered by the neural engine-based Alpha 11 processor, H7 precisely analyzes sound components and channels, while Peerless full-range drivers, woofers, and passive radiators deliver rich clarity and deep, immersive bass.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker's location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimises audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Sound Follow™

AI-powered Sound Follow 
optimises sound wherever you move

No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7's Sound Follow technology analyzes not just the space itself, but also your position within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.

*Supported on smartphones with UWB.

*Supported on smartphones with UWB.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*The Sound Follow feature will be available starting January 13, 2026.

Every detail of sound, refined by the H7’s AI technology

Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3

Powered by the innovation behind LG’s flagship OLED TVs, this advanced neural engine analyzes every genre and sound in real time, separating audio into Voice, Music, and Effects through advanced object-based processing. Each element is then remastered with deep-learning optimization, revealing voices with remarkable clarity and music with stunning depth. Immerse yourself in audio that feels alive.

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system

AI Sound Pro+

AI object-separation tech remasters voices for clear vocals and sound

Powered by the Alpha 11 neural engine, AI Upmix with Clear Voice Pro+ applies deep-learning audio processing to separate and remaster voice, music, and effects with precision. By combining object separation and genre recognition, it enhances vocal clarity and expands spatial depth — delivering sound that feels vivid, balanced, and intelligently immersive.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*Upmixing into 9.1.6-channel is only available for Dolby Atmos content. 

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Room Calibration Pro

AI understands your space to optimise sound

Using room acoustic calibration technology, the H7 analyses your space and adjusts each channel for optimal balance. This ensures precise, immersive surround sound tailored to your environment.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Dolby Atmos

Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale

The H7 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*Upmixing into 9.1.6-channel is only available for Dolby Atmos content. 

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Peerless Units

Powerful bass inspired by Peerless heritage

Sound Suite H7 is equipped with eight full-range speaker units from Peerless. Strategically positioned on the front, sides, and top, they fill every corner of your space with rich, immersive sound. Four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to deliver powerful bass and dynamic sound layers.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

Expand beyond immersion —up to 13.1.7

Experience cinematic, all-around sound with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at its fullest — by paring the H7 with the M7, M5 and W7. While the H7 alone delivers 9.1.6 spatial audio, the expanded setup takes it even further, unlocking a breathtaking 13.1.7-channel soundscape.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*Upmixing into 9.1.6-channel is only available for Dolby Atmos content. 

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ

Convenient control via LG ThinQ app

Download the LG ThinQ app to control various Sound Suite features such as volume and connectivity. You can also set up and manage DAFC across Sound Suite products — all in one place, right from the app.

Convenient control via LG ThinQ app Learn more about the ThinQ app

Smart OLED display for intuitive, effortless control

A 1.3-inch front OLED display presents device status, modes, and content details with crisp clarity. It dims or turns off automatically to keep your viewing uninterrupted, or stays on for instant access when needed. Designed for effortless interaction, it complements H7's refined, minimalist form with subtle intelligence.

Premium design with crafted aluminum details

H7's minimalist form features precision-crafted aluminum details that harmonize with deep black fabric accents. Subtle lighting and a balanced speaker layout elevate both sound and design, seamlessly blending technology and sophistication into any space.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.

LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems

LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences.

However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimises the sound for you.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers. 

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
Cinema Suite 7
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setup
Channels & speaker units13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units 7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable
Sound FollowOOOOOO
Room Calibration ProOOOOOO

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

H7

The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

Learn More

M7

Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

Learn More

M5

Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

Learn More

W7

A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

Learn More
Print

All Spec

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Sound Follow

    Yes

  • Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1200 x 63 x 143 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    7.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    11.0 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    80 W

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096641903

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1.3

  • Output Power

    500 W

  • Number of Speakers

    12 EA

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

SOUND EFFECT

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • AI Upmix

    Yes

  • Custom EQ

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

  • USB-A

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

