We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sound Suite M7: 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos Flex Connect
Versatile performance with flexible expansion — LG Sound Suite M7
M7 is a premium speaker in the LG Sound Suite family, combining the lineup’s core strengths — space optimisation through DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect), Sound Follow technology, and flexible placement and expansion. Powered by AI Sound Pro, it intelligently adapts to any space to deliver rich, multidimensional Dolby Atmos audio — all in a sleek, versatile form designed for diverse environments.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
*M5 requires connection of two or more units.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere
DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimises audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive surround sound across your entire space.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after January 2026.
Immersive audio experience powered by Peerless heritage and Dolby Atmos technology
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
Peerless Units
Spatial audio inspired by Peerless heritage, powered by front and up-firing speaker
Rich, crystal-clear stereo sound comes from the front speaker array, which features 1.5-inch full-range units and a woofer. Paired with an up-firing driver that reflects sound off the ceiling, it creates immersive 3D audio that fills your space from every direction.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
Dolby Atmos
Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale
The M7 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ.
AI Sound Pro
Real-time genre recognition for organised audio performance
AI Sound Pro uses advanced signal analysis to identify whether you’re listening to dialogue, music, or movies in real time. It then fine-tunes clarity, balance, and spatial depth based on genre-specific profiles — delivering sound that adapts intelligently to every scene.
AI Room Calibration Pro
AI understands your space to optimise sound
Using room acoustic calibration technology, the M7 analyses your space and adjusts each channel for optimal balance. This ensures precise, immersive surround sound tailored to your environment.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
Versatile usage
Use it as a standalone speaker for personal listening, connect it to your TV for an immersive home theater setup, or pair it with other speakers for rich surround sound — one device offering truly versatile usage.
1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
Wi-Fi Streaming
Smart streaming over Wi-Fi, powered by Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2
Stream seamlessly over Wi-Fi with consistent, high-quality sound and effortless control across platforms.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
*Floor Stand sold separately.
*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after January 2026.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and to OLED and QNED televisions sized 85 inches or above in 2026.
Freedom to connect directly to your TV
Connect your speakers directly to TV without a soundbar. Pair with a DAFC-enabled OLED TV for an immersive, room filling audio experience.
|Features
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 5
|Engine
|TV&speakers-based surround sound
|TV&speakers-based surround sound
|Sound Experience
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Speaker Units
|up to 14 (depending on TV)
|up to 14 (depending on TV)
|Product List
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|TV Size
|Above 65"
|Above 55"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|O
|O
|Sound Follow
|X
|X
|AI Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after January 2026.
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 5
Cinema Suite 7
|Engine
|Alpha 11 sound optimisation
|Alpha 11 sound optimisation
|Alpha 11 sound optimisation
|Alpha 11 sound optimisation
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Speaker Units
|29
|21
|19
|13
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + W7
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|AI Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.
All Spec
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Stereo Mode
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
177 x 238 x 177 mm
WEIGHT
Main
2.8 kg
Gross Weight
3.5 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Simple Manual
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096641972
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1.1
Output Power
100 W
Number of Speakers
4 EA
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Upfiring
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AAC
Yes
LPCM
Yes
SBC
Yes
FLAC
Yes
ALAC
Yes
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
25 W
Power Consumption (Stand-by)
0.3 W ↓
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find a Store Near You
Recommended Product