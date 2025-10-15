About Cookies on This Site

Sound Suite M7: 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

M7
Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • AI Sound Pro
  • AI Room Calibration Pro
  • LG ThinQ
More
Versatile performance with flexible expansion — LG Sound Suite M7

M7 is a premium speaker in the LG Sound Suite family, combining the lineup’s core strengths — space optimisation through DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect), Sound Follow technology, and flexible placement and expansion. Powered by AI Sound Pro, it intelligently adapts to any space to deliver rich, multidimensional Dolby Atmos audio — all in a sleek, versatile form designed for diverse environments.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

*M5 requires connection of two or more units.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimises audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive surround sound across your entire space.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ. 

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after January 2026.

Immersive audio experience powered by Peerless heritage and Dolby Atmos technology

Peerless Units

Spatial audio inspired by Peerless heritage, powered by front and up-firing speaker

Rich, crystal-clear stereo sound comes from the front speaker array, which features 1.5-inch full-range units and a woofer. Paired with an up-firing driver that reflects sound off the ceiling, it creates immersive 3D audio that fills your space from every direction.

Dolby Atmos

Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale

The M7 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. 

*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ.

AI Sound Pro

Real-time genre recognition for organised audio performance

AI Sound Pro uses advanced signal analysis to identify whether you’re listening to dialogue, music, or movies in real time. It then fine-tunes clarity, balance, and spatial depth based on genre-specific profiles — delivering sound that adapts intelligently to every scene.

AI Room Calibration Pro

AI understands your space to optimise sound

Using room acoustic calibration technology, the M7 analyses your space and adjusts each channel for optimal balance. This ensures precise, immersive surround sound tailored to your environment.

Versatile usage

Use it as a standalone speaker for personal listening, connect it to your TV for an immersive home theater setup, or pair it with other speakers for rich surround sound — one device offering truly versatile usage.

Wi-Fi Streaming

Smart streaming over Wi-Fi, powered by Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2

Stream seamlessly over Wi-Fi with consistent, high-quality sound and effortless control across platforms.

LG ThinQ

Convenient control via LG ThinQ app

Download the LG ThinQ app to control various Sound Suite features such as volume and connectivity. You can also set up and manage DAFC across Sound Suite products — all in one place, right from the app.

Convenient control via LG ThinQ app Learn more about the ThinQ app
Floor Stand

Designed for a clean, refined installation

Pair the speaker with a floor stand for seamless integration into your space. Built-in cable management keeps everything neat and organised, maintaining a polished, clutter-free look.

*Floor Stand sold separately.

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create

a configuration that suits yours style and preferences.

However you arrange them,

Sound Suite automatically optimises the sound for you.

*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ. 

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after January 2026.

*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and to OLED and QNED televisions sized 85 inches or above in 2026.

Freedom to connect directly to your TV

Connect your speakers directly to TV without a soundbar. Pair with a DAFC-enabled OLED TV for an immersive, room filling audio experience.

Table Caption
FeaturesStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 7
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 5
EngineTV&speakers-based surround soundTV&speakers-based surround sound
Sound ExperienceReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Speaker Unitsup to 14 (depending on TV)up to 14 (depending on TV)
Product ListM7 2eaM5 2ea
TV SizeAbove 65"Above 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectOO
Sound FollowXX
AI Room Calibration ProOO

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after January 2026.

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers. 

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
Cinema Suite 7
EngineAlpha 11 sound optimisationAlpha 11 sound optimisationAlpha 11 sound optimisationAlpha 11 sound optimisation
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setup
Speaker Units29211913
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + W7
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectOOOO
Sound FollowOOOO
AI Room Calibration ProOOOO

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

  1. H7

    The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

    Learn More

  2. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

    Learn More

  3. M5

    Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

    Learn More

  4. W7

    A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

    Learn More
Print

All Spec

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Stereo Mode

    Yes

  • Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Main

    177 x 238 x 177 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    3.5 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096641972

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1.1

  • Output Power

    100 W

  • Number of Speakers

    4 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom EQ

    Yes

  • Upfiring

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

  • ALAC

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    25 W

  • Power Consumption (Stand-by)

    0.3 W ↓

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

What people are saying

