LG Sound Suite Stereo Suite 7

LG Sound Suite Stereo Suite 7

M7.M7001
front view
Lifestyle product image
Connect anywhere
Lifestyle image
Smart music
Lifestyle image
Dolby atom
AI Room
Lifestyle image
Product image
Lifestyle image
Dimesion image
front view
Lifestyle product image
Connect anywhere
Lifestyle image
Smart music
Lifestyle image
Dolby atom
AI Room
Lifestyle image
Product image
Lifestyle image
Dimesion image

Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Up-firing speakers
  • Peerless units
  • AI Sound Pro
  • AI Room Calibration Pro
More
Products in this Bundle: 2

M7

Sound Suite M7: 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos Flex Connect
On a gray-toned wall a TV is hanged and in front of the TV 2 Sound Suite M7 units are placed on the stands.

On a gray-toned wall a TV is hanged and in front of the TV 2 Sound Suite M7 units are placed on the stands.

Premium stereo sound with wireless freedom

Two M7 speakers with up-firing drivers and Peerless full-range units deliver rich, detailed stereo sound. Optimised by AI Sound & Calibration, they can be placed wirelessly for maximum flexibility — ideal for music lovers who want pure, spacious stereo performance in larger rooms.

A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimises

the sound for you.

*Images are illustrative purposesonly. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.

Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.

FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7Stereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3XXX
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setupReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Channels & speaker units13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units 7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker unitsUp to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7M7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65"Above 65"Above 65"Above 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
Sound FollowOOOOOOXXX
Room Calibration ProOOOOOOOOO
　　Learn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn More

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

H7

The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
Learn More

M7

Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

Learn More

M5

Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

Learn More

W7

A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

 

Learn More
Print

All Spec

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Stereo Mode

    Yes

  • Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Main

    177 x 238 x 177 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    3.5 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096641972

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1.1

  • Output Power

    100 W

  • Number of Speakers

    4 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom EQ

    Yes

  • Upfiring

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

  • ALAC

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    25 W

  • Power Consumption (Stand-by)

    0.3 W ↓

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

