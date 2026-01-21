We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Suite Stereo Suite 7
Products in this Bundle: 2
Premium stereo sound with wireless freedom
Two M7 speakers with up-firing drivers and Peerless full-range units deliver rich, detailed stereo sound. Optimised by AI Sound & Calibration, they can be placed wirelessly for maximum flexibility — ideal for music lovers who want pure, spacious stereo performance in larger rooms.
*Images are illustrative purposesonly. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.
Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|X
|X
|X
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Channels & speaker units
|13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units
|5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 55"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
All Spec
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Stereo Mode
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
177 x 238 x 177 mm
WEIGHT
Main
2.8 kg
Gross Weight
3.5 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Simple Manual
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096641972
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1.1
Output Power
100 W
Number of Speakers
4 EA
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Upfiring
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AAC
Yes
LPCM
Yes
SBC
Yes
FLAC
Yes
ALAC
Yes
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
25 W
Power Consumption (Stand-by)
0.3 W ↓
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
