LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5

LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5

H7.M5M5003
front view
DETAILS_M5
DETAILS_H7
WIRELESS_CONNECTVITY
DOLBY
DOLBY
SOUND_FOLLOW
AI CALIBRATION
SMART_MUSIC_H7
DIMENSIONS_M5
DIMENSIONS_H7
Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • Sound Follow
  • AI Sound Pro
  • AI Room Calibration Pro
More
Products in this Bundle: 3
front view

H7

Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar for 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

M5

Sound Suite M5: 1.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Experience & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
A Sound Suite H7 and Sound Suite M5 speaker set are placed on a shelf in front of a TV mounted on a gray-toned wall

A Sound Suite H7 and Sound Suite M5 speaker set are placed on a shelf in front of a TV mounted on a gray-toned wall

Dynamic performance in a compact setup

Featuring two M5 speakers and the H7 soundbar powered by the Alpha 11 AI processor, this compact setup delivers clear, dynamic sound refined by AI Sound & Calibration. Designed for those who want immersive performance in a simple, flexible configuration that fits effortlessly into any space.

A H7 and a pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimises the sound for you.

*Images are illustrative purposesonly. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.

Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.

FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7Stereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
sound suite
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3XXX
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setupReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Channels & speaker units13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units 7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker unitsUp to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7M7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65"Above 65"Above 65"Above 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
Sound FollowOOOOOOXXX
Room Calibration ProOOOOOOOOO
　　Learn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn More

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

H7

The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
Learn More

M7

Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

Learn More

M5

Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

Learn More

W7

A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

 

Learn More
Print

All Spec

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Lighting

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Yes

Sound Follow

Yes

Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

1200 x 63 x 143 mm

WEIGHT

Main

7.7 kg

Gross Weight

11.0 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

80 W

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Simple Manual

Yes

Open Source

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096641903

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Output Power

500 W

Number of Speakers

12 EA

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

SOUND EFFECT

Standard

Yes

Bass Boost

Yes

AI Upmix

Yes

Custom EQ

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Wi-Fi

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

USB-A

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HDMI Version

2.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(H7)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(H7)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(H7)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096605622

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1.1.1

Output Power

50 W

Number of Speakers

3 EA

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Bass Boost

Yes

Custom EQ

Yes

Upfiring

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AAC

Yes

LPCM

Yes

SBC

Yes

FLAC

Yes

ALAC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Yes

Stereo Mode

Yes

Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

152 x 199 x 152 mm

WEIGHT

Main

1.7 kg

Gross Weight

2.4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Simple Manual

Yes

Open Source

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

25 W

Power Consumption (Stand-by)

0.3 W ↓

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(M5)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(M5)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(M5)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

