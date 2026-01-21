We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5
Dynamic performance in a compact setup
Featuring two M5 speakers and the H7 soundbar powered by the Alpha 11 AI processor, this compact setup delivers clear, dynamic sound refined by AI Sound & Calibration. Designed for those who want immersive performance in a simple, flexible configuration that fits effortlessly into any space.
*Images are illustrative purposesonly. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.
Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|X
|X
|X
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Channels & speaker units
|13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units
|5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 55"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
|Learn More
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
- Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar for 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
- Sound Suite M5: 1.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Experience & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
All Spec
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
Lighting
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Sound Follow
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
1200 x 63 x 143 mm
WEIGHT
Main
7.7 kg
Gross Weight
11.0 kg
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
80 W
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Simple Manual
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096641903
GENERAL
Number of Channels
5.1.3
Output Power
500 W
Number of Speakers
12 EA
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
SOUND EFFECT
Standard
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
AI Upmix
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Wi-Fi
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
USB-A
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
HDMI Version
2.1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
All Spec
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096605622
GENERAL
Number of Channels
1.1.1
Output Power
50 W
Number of Speakers
3 EA
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Upfiring
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AAC
Yes
LPCM
Yes
SBC
Yes
FLAC
Yes
ALAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Stereo Mode
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
152 x 199 x 152 mm
WEIGHT
Main
1.7 kg
Gross Weight
2.4 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Simple Manual
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
25 W
Power Consumption (Stand-by)
0.3 W ↓
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
