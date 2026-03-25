This message appears when you try to connect only one M5 speaker to the leader device.

M5 supports DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) only when at least two units are connected.

Button Information

YES: To use DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect),

→ Select at least two M5 speakers or at least one M7 speaker.

NO: If only one M5 speaker is available,

→ DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) is not supported. Press NO to exit the DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) connection.