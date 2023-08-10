About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 3.1 Home Cinema System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 3.1 Home Cinema System

HRT403DA

LG 3.1 Home Cinema System

Print

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

Room Size

Small

Speaker Position

Front Only

LG SimpLink™

Yes

Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

80W x 2(4Ω)

Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

80W (4Ω)

Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

160W(3Ω)

AM/FM Radio Tuner

Yes

PLAY BACK

DVD

Yes

CD

Yes

Playable DISC Formats

DVD, DivX, JPEG/MP3/MP3 ID Tag/WMA, DVD-RAM, DVD+RW/+R, DVD+R(8.5GB Double Layer), DVD-RW/-R [VR/ Video Mode], DVD Audio, SACD, VCD/SVCD/AUDIO-CD, CD-R/-RW

CONNECTIVITY

HDD Capacity

160GB

Progressive Scan (PAL./NTSC)

PAL:Yes, NTSC:Yes

USB

Yes

DV connection (1394 input)

Yes

TECHINICAL SPECIFICATION

Main (W x H x D) mm

430 x 49 x 275

Tuning Range FM1 / 50 kHz, 100 kHz

87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)

DVD Regional Code

#2

Display Type

FLD

Sound Output (W)

400

ADVANCED FEATURES

HD AV Sync.

Yes

On Screen Display

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

DTS

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

Dolby PrologicⅡ

Yes

VSM

Yes

Natural EQ

Yes

DSP Sound Mode

Yes

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Sound Level adjustment

Yes

Mute

Yes

Station Preset

50 (Random)

ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Quick Setup Guide

Yes

Remote Control Unit

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Speaker Cable

3EA(Front, Center)

Warranty Card

Yes

RF Cable

Yes

Scart Jack Cable

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 