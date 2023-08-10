We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 3.1 Home Cinema System
All Spec
-
Room Size
-
Small
-
Speaker Position
-
Front Only
-
LG SimpLink™
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
80W x 2(4Ω)
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
80W (4Ω)
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
160W(3Ω)
-
AM/FM Radio Tuner
-
Yes
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
DVD, DivX, JPEG/MP3/MP3 ID Tag/WMA, DVD-RAM, DVD+RW/+R, DVD+R(8.5GB Double Layer), DVD-RW/-R [VR/ Video Mode], DVD Audio, SACD, VCD/SVCD/AUDIO-CD, CD-R/-RW
-
HDD Capacity
-
160GB
-
Progressive Scan (PAL./NTSC)
-
PAL:Yes, NTSC:Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
DV connection (1394 input)
-
Yes
-
Main (W x H x D) mm
-
430 x 49 x 275
-
Tuning Range FM1 / 50 kHz, 100 kHz
-
87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)
-
DVD Regional Code
-
#2
-
Display Type
-
FLD
-
Sound Output (W)
-
400
-
HD AV Sync.
-
Yes
-
On Screen Display
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby PrologicⅡ
-
Yes
-
VSM
-
Yes
-
Natural EQ
-
Yes
-
DSP Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Sound Level adjustment
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
50 (Random)
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
-
3EA(Front, Center)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
RF Cable
-
Yes
-
Scart Jack Cable
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
