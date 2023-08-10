About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Music Flow H4 Portable

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Music Flow H4 Portable

NP8350

LG Music Flow H4 Portable

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

194 x 64 x 70

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

0.8

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

221 x 97 x 147

Gross Weight (Kg)

1.22

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.0 CH

Total Power Output

20W

└ Passive Radiator

Dual

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Multriroom Solution

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

Portable-in

Yes

Power

P.Cord

AUDIO SOUND MODE

24bit/192KHz Sampling

Yes

Party Mode

One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker

EQ

Standard (Default), Voice, User EQ

Dynamic Loundness

Yes

LR control

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

12W

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithum-ion

Battery Capacity

2600mAh

Battery Charging Time

3hr.

Battery Life

WiFi 4.5 hr., Bluetooth 6hr

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(NP8350)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 